IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

MaddowBlog

From The Rachel Maddow Show

Brandon Presley, the Democratic nominee for Mississippi governor, and Gov. Tate Reeves.
Brandon Presley, the Democratic nominee for Mississippi governor, and Gov. Tate Reeves.Rogelio V. Solis / AP

Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 11.2.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

By Steve Benen

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* With less than a week remaining before Mississippi’s gubernatorial race, incumbent Republican Gov. Tate Reeves and Democratic challenger Brandon Presley engaged in a “raucous“ debate last night.

* Would home-state loyalties lead Florida Sen. Rick Scott to endorse Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 2024 presidential campaign? Evidently not: The senator is reportedly throwing his support to Donald Trump.

* Speaking of endorsements, the former president has released a series of new videos announcing his support for Reeves, Republican Sen. Mike Braun’s gubernatorial candidacy in Indiana, and Republican Rep. Mike Rogers’ re-election bid in Alabama.

* The latest national poll from Quinnipiac University poll found Trump crushing his rivals in the race for the GOP’s presidential nomination, leading the field with 64% support. DeSantis was second with 15%, followed by former Ambassador Nikki Haley with 8%. No other Republican candidate topped 3% in the survey.

* On a related note, the same Quinnipiac poll found President Joe Biden with the narrowest of leads over Trump in a hypothetical general-election match-up, 47% to 46%. When conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is added to the mix, the incumbent Democrat’s lead grows from one point to three.

* With Republican Rep. Mike Johnson moving from House Republican Conference vice chair to House speaker, there’s a race underway on Capitol Hill to fill the vacancy in the GOP leadership. Rep. Stephanie Bice was seen as a top contender, but the Oklahoman withdrew from consideration yesterday.

* And with less than a week remaining before state legislative elections in Virginia, Republican Rep. Tara Durant, who is now running for the state Senate, has built her political career on a story in which she was “assaulted” by an “angry mob” of Black Lives Matter “rioters.” HuffPost reported, “[N]ewly obtained documents relating to Durant’s 911 call, in addition to an interview with a protester who was present during Durant’s supposed assault, tell a different story of what happened that day ― one that suggests Durant has been significantly exaggerating.”

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MSNBC political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "The Impostors: How Republicans Quit Governing and Seized American Politics."