Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 10.5.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* A newly released Public Policy Polling survey in New Jersey found Rep. Andy Kim leading incumbent Sen. Bob Menendez by 53 points, 63% to 10%, in a Democratic primary. The results come on the heels of the senator’s recent indictment on corruption charges.

* On a related note, Menendez, whose current term ends next year, told CNN yesterday that he hasn’t yet officially announced whether he’ll run for a fourth term. “When I make that decision I will announce it,” he said.

* Reproductive Freedom for All, formerly known as NARAL Pro-Choice America, backed Democratic-turned-independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in her last election. In Arizona’s 2024 race, the abortion-rights group is now supporting Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego.

* The New York Times reported overnight that Donald Trump’s campaign “raised $45.5 million from July through September, an enormous sum that tripled what his closest rival, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, had revealed raising earlier in the day.”

* On a related note, NBC News reported that the Florida governor’s presidential campaign “entered this month with just $5 million in cash available for the primary [season], a sum that reignites doubts about his solvency, budgeting and ability to gain ground on front-running former President Donald Trump.”

* In New Hampshire, the latest Suffolk University/Boston Globe/USA TODAY poll found Trump leading the GOP’s presidential field with 49% support, followed by former Ambassador Nikki Haley with 19%. DeSantis has slipped to third with 10%.

* And in keeping with the recent pattern, Trump’s political operation has launched a new fundraising campaign based on a potential gag order in the federal criminal case surrounding his post-election efforts.