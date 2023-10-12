Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 10.12.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The latest national poll from Fox News found Donald Trump continuing to dominate in the race for the Republicans’ presidential nomination with 59% support. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was second with 13%, followed by former Ambassador Nikki Haley with 10%. The results are similar to data from Fox’s poll from September, except Haley’s support doubled over the last month.

* DeSantis’ campaign is increasingly focused on Iowa, and NBC News reports that the GOP governor’s operation is launching “a $2 million ad buy in the state starting in mid-November and running through the night of the caucuses,” which are scheduled for Jan. 15.

* Gov. Doug Burgum is apparently concerned about qualifying for the next Republican presidential primary debate, so the North Dakotan is reportedly launching another gift card giveaway to attract new donors.

* In Mississippi’s gubernatorial race, which is less than four weeks away, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is generally seen as the favorite, but Brandon Presley, the incumbent’s Democratic challenger, is keeping the race competitive with a focus on Medicaid expansion and a possible rescue of the state’s struggling system of hospitals.

* In Pennsylvania’s 10th congressional district, incumbent far-right Rep. Scott Perry is facing a crowded field of Democrats hoping to take him on next year, and the list now includes Janelle Stelson, a longtime local TV news anchor at an NBC affiliate in central Pennsylvania.

* And in Florida’s U.S. Senate race, former Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell might yet face a competitive primary, but she’s also securing support from prominent officials. Her latest round of endorsements includes four Democratic members of the state’s congressional delegation: Kathy Castor, Lois Frankel, Maxwell Frost, and Debbie Wasserman Schultz.