Team Trump’s Stephen Miller reportedly testifies to Jan. 6 grand jury

As multiple probes into Jan. 6 continue to unfold, investigators are eager to hear from members of Donald Trump’s inner circle, who have unique insights into the former president’s efforts. Stephen Miller, not surprisingly, is near the top of the list.

In April, the far-right former White House adviser sat down with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack for more than eight hours, testifying, among other things, about Trump’s pre-riot speech at the Ellipse.

This week, according to a new CNN report, Miller testified again — this time to a federal grand jury.

Former Trump adviser Stephen Miller testified on Tuesday to a federal grand jury in Washington, DC, as part of the January 6, 2021, investigation, CNN has learned, making him the first known witness to testify since the Justice Department appointed a special counsel to oversee the criminal investigations around the former president.

According to the CNN account, which has not been independently verified by MSNBC or NBC News, Miller was at the federal courthouse “for several hours.”

We don’t yet know what was asked or said as part of the confidential, closed-door process, but it’s worth noting for context the far-right adviser likely has unique information about Trump’s eagerness to deploy his radicalized followers to the Capitol, as well as the Republican operation’s legally dubious fake electors scheme. Both controversies have been of interest to criminal investigators.

What’s more, these reported developments come against a backdrop of a flurry of related testimony:

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina testified last week before a Georgia grand jury investigating possible interference in the 2020 presidential election.

Kellyanne Conway testified earlier this week before the Jan. 6 committee on Capitol Hill.

Tony Ornato, a former Secret Service agent and former deputy White House chief of staff under Trump, testified yesterday to the Jan. 6 committee.

The Supreme Court of South Carolina yesterday ordered former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to testify to the Georgia grand jury, describing his arguments as “manifestly without merit.”

Time will tell who, if anyone, is next, but let’s also not forget that the Justice Department would like to hear from former Vice President Mike Pence — and he hasn’t yet said no.