Why Team Trump’s newest classified disclosure to the DOJ matters

It was last August when FBI agents executed a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, retrieving classified documents that Donald Trump took and refused to give back. As the criminal investigation into the former president’s scandal advanced, one of the important questions hanging overhead was entirely straightforward: Did the Republican still have other materials in his possession that should’ve been returned?

Justice Department officials have said for months that they believe the answer is definitely yes, and those claims have been bolstered by subsequent disclosures. In early December, for example, Trump’s lawyers turned over at least two items with classified markings to the FBI, after a private firm hired by the former president found the materials in a Trump-owned storage unit in West Palm Beach.

Late Friday afternoon, as NBC News reported, we learned of another such disclosure.

Donald Trump’s legal team recently turned over a folder bearing classified markings to the Justice Department that it said was found at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, a senior law enforcement official told NBC News. Trump’s lawyers told the Justice Department it came from Mar-a-Lago, so they are going under that assumption, the official said, adding that the folder was found last month and Trump’s lawyers turned it over voluntarily.

For now, there’s quite a bit of uncertainty about what, if anything, was in the folder. What’s more, there’s some question about whether there were other revelations: An Associated Press report added, for example, that in addition to the folder, Trump’s lawyers also recently provided federal investigators with a laptop belonging to an aide to the former president.

For his part, Timothy Parlatore, the attorney representing Trump in the special counsel’s investigation, told CNN that the folder in question — marked “Classified Evening Summary” — was empty and found in the former president’s bedroom.

“He has one of those landline telephones next to his bed, and it has a blue light on it, and it keeps him up at night,” Parlatore said. “So he took the manilla folder and put it over so it would keep the light down so he could sleep at night.”

In other words, according to the lawyer’s version of events, Trump was bothered by a light on his phone, so he blocked it with a “Classified Evening Summary” folder he took from the White House. (The former president recently descried folders like these as “a ‘cool’ keepsake” with “various words printed on them.”)

Parlatore went on to describe this as “one of the more humorous aspects of this whole thing.”

I’m glad the attorney is able to find some levity in the scandal, but it remains a rather serious matter. Indeed, the question that’s difficult to laugh off at this point is why, more than two years after Trump left the White House, he and his team are still making disclosures like these.

Let’s not forget that it was in May 2021 when the National Archives and Records Administration first reached out the former president’s team, asking for the return of missing documents. It was in May 2022 when Team Trump received a subpoena. It was in June 2022 when the former president’s representatives said he and his operation no longer had any relevant materials in their possession.

And it was yesterday when Trump’s lawyer said his client was using a “Classified Evening Summary” folder as a lampshade.

Let’s also note that the latest disclosures were voluntary and the result of a search from an outside firm. In contrast, President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence invited the FBI to search their homes.

To state the obvious, we haven’t heard the last of this one.

