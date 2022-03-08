Team Trump’s Mark Meadows faces voter-fraud allegations

Like so many members of Donald Trump’s team, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows spent much of 2020 warning about the perceived scourge of voter fraud. “Do you realize how inaccurate the voter rolls are, with people just moving around?” the Republican asked in August 2020?

Seven months later, Meadows’ rhetorical question suddenly seems rather ironic. The Washington Post reported:

About a month after Meadows made these statements, Charles Bethea of the New Yorker reported, Meadows and his wife, Debra, submitted voter registration forms that listed as their residential address a 14-by-62-foot mobile home with a rusted metal roof that sold for $105,000 in 2021. The forms ask for a residential address — “where you physically live” — and are signed “under penalty of perjury.” According to Bethea’s reporting, Meadows and his wife have never lived there — and Meadows himself may have never set foot in the house.

To be sure, Meadows and his wife owned a home in North Carolina, where the Republican was previously elected to Congress, but he sold his house in March 2020, and lived in a condo near Washington, D.C.

That wouldn’t be especially notable — it’s common for political insiders to move to the D.C. area — except Meadows continued to vote from North Carolina.

In fact, WRAL in Raleigh reported Meadows registered to vote in 2020 using the address of a rented mobile home where, by all appearances, he did not actually live. According to the former White House chief of staff’s former landlord, Meadows never even spent the night there. The report added, “The revelation has raised questions about potential voter fraud and could prompt state and local officials to investigate.”

The new owner of the property told The New Yorker magazine it’s “really weird“ that Meadows listed the mobile home as his residence.

When the Washington Post reached out to Meadows’ spokesperson, lawyer, and wife, none of them responded.

The article concluded, “Voter fraud is relatively rare. It’s jarring to see such fishy behavior by someone who decried it.”