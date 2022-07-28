A startling number of GOP reps oppose anti-human trafficking bill

There was never any doubt that the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention and Protection Reauthorization Act would pass. The only question was whether anyone would oppose it.

The answer turned out to be surprising. USA Today reported:

Twenty Republicans on Wednesday voted against legislation that would reauthorize programs to combat human trafficking. The bill, called the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention and Protection Reauthorization Act of 2022, passed the House by a tally of 401-20.

This bill updates an earlier version that was approved more than two decades ago with almost no opposition. Indeed, there just aren’t many objectionable provisions in the bill.

As a report in The Hill explained, the anti-human trafficking bill builds on the existing system, focusing resources on local agencies operating in high-intensity sex-trafficking areas, while reauthorizing the Department of Homeland Security’s Angel Watch Center, which is meant to prevent international sex tourism travel perpetrated by child sex offenders.

The same report added that the bill would invest new funds for housing options that would help women get away from abusers.

And yet, these 20 Republicans, each of whom knew the measure would pass, voted against it:

Brian Babin of Texas

Andy Biggs of Arizona

Lauren Boebert of Colorado

Mo Brooks of Alabama

Ken Buck of Colorado

Andrew Clyde of Georgia

Matt Gaetz of Florida

Louie Gohmert of Texas

Paul Gosar of Arizona

Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia

Andy Harris of Maryland

Jody Hice of Georgia

Thomas Massie of Kentucky

Tom McClintock of California

Mary Miller of Illinois

Troy Nehls of Texas

Ralph Norman of South Carolina

Scott Perry of Pennsylvania

Chip Roy of Texas

Van Taylor of Texas

There are, to be sure, some familiar names on this list, but the fact that Gaetz opposed an anti-human trafficking proposal was especially notable because the Florida Republican is reportedly under investigation — for alleged sex trafficking.

A spokesperson for the controversial congressman told USA Today that Gaetz believes the bill would, among other things, “act as a backdoor loophole for illegal immigration and amnesty.”

It’s a conclusion 401 of his colleagues, including 183 Republicans, apparently disagreed with.

