Speaker Mike Johnson adopts an unsubtle media strategy

On Wednesday, Oct. 25, following three weeks of chaos and head-spinning melodrama, House Republicans finally managed to elect a House speaker. Louisiana’s Mike Johnson took the gavel and ended the GOP’s nightmare.

The next day, the congressman — largely unknown to the public and even many Republicans on Capitol Hill — decided it was time to introduce himself to those who have no idea who he is. To that end, Johnson sat down for a one-on-interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

Three days later, the new House speaker was back on the air, this time speaking on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo.

The next day, Johnson sit down with Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany for an interview.

Two days later, Johnson sat down with Fox News’ Hannity again.

Two days later, Congress’ top Republican mixed things up a bit and sat down, not with Fox News, but with Fox Business.

That same day, Fox News viewers saw Johnson and his wife being interviewed by McEnany.

Two days later, the House speaker appeared on a Sunday show. If you’re thinking it might’ve been “Fox News Sunday,” you’re right.

As media strategies go, this one is lacking in subtlety.

At face value, it’s likely that none of this seems especially surprising. Johnson is a conservative Republican; he’s become Congress’ top GOP official; so it stands to reason that he’d appear on a media outlet aligned with the party.

But Johnson’s media choices also shed light on his broader perspective. The new House speaker appears less interested in introducing himself to the public in general, and more interested in reaching out to a narrower partisan constituency.