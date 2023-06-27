Secret Service agents among those testifying before Jan. 6 grand jury

In the investigation into Donald Trump’s classified documents scandal, the federal grand jury ended up hearing from quite a few U.S. Secret Service agents. Between 20 and 24 agents testified, before the unsealed indictment indicated that the former president failed to let the Secret Service know “that he was storing boxes containing classified documents at the Mar-a-Lago club.”

As it turns out, special counsel Jack Smith’s other investigation has also incorporated Secret Service testimony. NBC News reported:

About half a dozen Secret Service agents have testified before the grand jury that will decide whether to indict former President Donald Trump for his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol and efforts to interfere in the peaceful transfer of the presidency, according to two sources familiar with their testimony. Roughly five or six agents have appeared, the sources said, in compliance with subpoenas they received.

To be sure, there are relevant details that we do not yet know. NBC News’ report added, “It is not known what the agents’ proximity to Trump was on Jan. 6 or what information they may have provided to the grand jury.” Time will tell.

But the fact that the grand jury has heard from these agents is itself notable, in large part because of what we know about the Secret Service and the former president’s efforts on Jan. 6.

Indeed, some of the most jaw-dropping allegations raised as part of the bipartisan congressional investigation into the attack on the Capitol related directly to Secret Service agents. As NBC News’ report added:

One year ago, [former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson] told the committee she heard secondhand that Trump wanted Secret Service agents to drive him to the Capitol to join the rioters, tried to grab the car’s steering wheel and then reached for the “clavicles” of the driver, Secret Service agent Bobby Engel. Trump later denied this account.

Of course, Trump routinely denies all kinds of things that turn out to be true.

The agents’ testimony is also of particular interest because investigators won’t have access to other relevant information: Secret Service text messages from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 were apparently been erased under controversial circumstances.

Watch this space.