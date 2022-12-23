Santos now facing scrutiny from N.Y. attorney general’s office

As the controversy surrounding Rep.-elect George Santos intensified this week, the list of questions grew. Did the New York Republican tell the truth about anything? How did he get away with such widespread lying ahead of Election Day? And what in the world is going to happen to him now?

On that last point, There’s been quite a bit of talk about a possible ethics investigation, and Democratic Rep.-elect Dan Goldman, a New Yorker and a former prosecutor, has suggested that Santos face a criminal investigation. As NBC News reported, there are also state investigators who are interested in the suspected fabulist.

The New York attorney general’s office said it is “looking into a number of issues” surrounding Rep.-elect George Santos, who was the subject of a bombshell New York Times investigation that questions whether the incoming Republican lawmaker fabricated much of his biography, including his education, work history and financial dealings. The office, however, did not confirm whether it had opened an official investigation into Santos and declined to comment further on the matter.

The reference to “a number of issues” surrounding the incoming congressman was of note because Santos isn’t just facing one kind of controversy. Obviously, the fact that he appears to have lied about practically every aspect of his biography is striking, but just as notable are the unanswered questions about his finances: Santos appears to have become very wealthy very quickly, and it’s not at all clear how.

As for the Republican politician himself, Santos hasn’t made much of an effort to defend himself. After The New York Times broke this story in brutal fashion earlier this week, Santos issued a written statement through his lawyer that didn’t actually deny any of the underlying allegations.

He then went very quiet — incoming House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries joked that Santos “appears to be in the witness protection program” — though he published a new tweet yesterday afternoon.

“To the people of [New York’s 3rd congressional district] I have my story to tell and it will be told next week,” he wrote, adding that he wants to “assure everyone that I will address your questions.”

There was no additional clarity on why he couldn’t answer questions immediately — or why it would take a week to tell his “story.”

As for his party’s leadership, CNN’s Manu Raju asked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy if he was at all concerned about Santos and whether members would agree to seat him in the new Congress. The would-be House speaker ignored the questions.