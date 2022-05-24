Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 5.24.22

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* The latest on today’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas: “Fourteen students and one teacher were killed in a shooting Tuesday morning at a Texas elementary school, Gov. Greg Abbott said. The suspected shooter, who might have had a handgun and rifle, was fatally wounded in the law enforcement response to the attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 83 miles west of San Antonio, he said."

* War crimes conviction: “A Russian soldier was sentenced to life in prison Monday for killing an unarmed Ukrainian civilian in the first war crimes trial since Moscow’s invasion began three months ago. The verdict, which caps days of proceedings in a Kyiv courtroom, could set the stage for a string of other prosecutions for allegations of atrocities committed by Russian forces during the conflict.”

* Incremental progress on baby formula: “FedEx Express has secured a government contract to bring another shipment of infant formula to the U.S. on Wednesday, NBC News reported. The Express plane will fly Nestlé baby formula from Ramstein Air Base in Germany to Dulles International Airport near Washington, D.C. From there, the formula will be transported to a Nestlé facility in Pennsylvania. It’s unclear how much formula the plane will carry.”

* SCOTUS: “The Supreme Court marshal’s probe into the disclosure of a draft opinion on Roe v. Wade is fully in progress, multiple people familiar with the proceedings told POLITICO, carrying out Chief Justice John Roberts’s order to investigate the leak.”

* Keep an eye on this one: “President Joe Biden plans to sign a long-awaited executive order reforming policing practices on Wednesday, the second anniversary of the death of George Floyd.”

* In related news: “Attorney General Merrick B. Garland has revised rules governing the use of force by law enforcement agencies overseen by the Justice Department, requiring federal agents to intervene when they see officials using excessive force or mistreating people in custody.”

* Base names: "The Army will now have bases named after women and African Americans if Congress and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approve the recommendations offered Tuesday by the independent commission assigned to make the selections."

* Hurricane season officially begins next week: “On the cusp of hurricane season, federal officials said they expect an active stretch of potentially damaging tropical storms. Forecasters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Tuesday there is a 65 percent chance of an above-normal season along the Atlantic seaboard. They predict — with 70 percent confidence — between 14 and 21 named storms, meaning they come with winds that hit 39 mph or higher. They expect between six and 10 hurricanes.”

See you tomorrow.