Despite recent failures, RNC’s Ronna McDaniel wins another term

During her tenure as chair of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel has seen more setbacks than she generally like to admit. As regular readers know, after Donald Trump chose her for the RNC role, McDaniel’s first national election cycle was awful: The party lost 40 House seats and its majority in the chamber.

Republicans’ fortunes did not soon improve. In McDaniel’s second election cycle atop the RNC, Republicans lost the White House and the U.S. Senate. And in her third election cycle at the RNC, McDaniel saw her party fall far short of expectations as Democrats defied the historical odds.

Complicating matters, McDaniel played a role in Trump’s post-election plot to overturn the results, conceding to the Jan. 6 committee that she helped recruit partisans for the fake elector scheme.

With a record like this, it wasn’t too surprising when Harmeet Dhillon — who, among other things, leads the Republican National Lawyers Association — announced on Fox News in early December that she’d challenge the incumbent chair. Dhillon argued that, as far as she was concerned, the party was “tired of losing.”

As it turns out, the party didn’t quite see it that way: McDaniel won a fourth term this afternoon with relative ease. NBC News reported:

Ronna McDaniel won re-election to a fourth term as Republican National Committee chairwoman on Friday, besting insurgent challenger Harmeet Dhillon in a secret ballot vote at the party’s annual winter meeting.

The election, conducted by secret ballot, wasn't that close: McDaniel finished with 111 votes to Dhillon's 51. Conspiracy theorist and pillow salesman Mike Lindell was a distant third with four votes.

