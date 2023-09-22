Republicans confront new questions about whether they can govern

About a month after the 2022 midterm elections, then-House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was feeling optimistic. His party had fallen short of expectations, but the GOP was nevertheless poised to take control of the chamber, and the California Republican was looking forward to serving as speaker.

NBC News asked McCarthy whether was concerned about Republican divisions and infighting. “No,” the GOP leader replied. “We’re going to be quite fine.”

That was nine months ago. Congressional Republicans are many things, but “quite fine” they are not. In the aftermath of the latest embarrassing failure for the House GOP leadership team, Punchbowl News summarized the landscape nicely:

At this moment, House Republicans can’t govern. This isn’t just an opinion, at this point. It’s a fact that’s been borne out in the Capitol all week. ... The House Republican Conference, as currently constructed, doesn’t have the ability to move legislation.

As the guy who wrote a book about Republicans abandoning their role as a governing party, it’s heartening to see so many GOP officials go out of their way to validate the thesis.

McCarthy’s inability to advance a Defense spending bill that’s doomed in the Senate helped capture a low point for the party, but it was part of a larger mosaic. This was, after all, a week in which congressional Republicans:

I can think of ways to describe such a week-long fiasco, but “quite fine” isn’t the phrase that comes to mind.