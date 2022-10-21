READ: Full Trump subpoena issued by Jan. 6 committee

The House Jan. 6 committee on Friday subpoenaed former President Donald Trump. The congressional panel unanimously voted during last week's final hearing ahead of the midterm elections to issue the subpoena.

The committee scheduled Trump's deposition for Nov. 14. He has not said whether he will comply with the subpoena, though he issued a 14-page letter last week ranting against the committee's investigation and repeating his lie of a "stolen" election.

Read the full subpoena below as well as a letter from committee Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, and a schedule of what they want from Trump and when: