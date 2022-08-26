IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Redacted FBI affidavit used to justify search of Mar-a-Lago is released

Maddowblog

From The Rachel Maddow Show

Reporters examine first pages of affidavit used for Trump search warrant

04:38

Read the redacted copy of the Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart ruled Thursday that the document could be unsealed after the Department of Justice submitted proposed redactions.

By Will Femia

The Justice Department on Friday released a partially redacted copy of the FBI affidavit used to obtain a search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart for the Southern District of Florida ordered a redacted copy of the affidavit be unsealed on Thursday, acknowledging the extraordinary public interest in the DOJ's investigation into Trump's handling of classified documents.

Read the redacted copy of the affidavit below:

