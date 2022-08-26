The Justice Department on Friday released a partially redacted copy of the FBI affidavit used to obtain a search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart for the Southern District of Florida ordered a redacted copy of the affidavit be unsealed on Thursday, acknowledging the extraordinary public interest in the DOJ's investigation into Trump's handling of classified documents.

Read the redacted copy of the affidavit below: