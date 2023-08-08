The problem(s) with DeSantis’ line on ‘lethal force’ at the border

One of the most notable parts of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ interview with NBC News was the Florida Republican’s willingness to acknowledge President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. While this shouldn’t be provocative, the GOP governor’s position represents a risk: DeSantis is publicly disagreeing with much of his party’s base.

But there was another part of the NBC News interview that generated less attention, but which is probably worth dwelling on.

In late June, DeSantis raised a few eyebrows when he endorsed the use of “deadly force“ against migrants coming into the U.S. — if they’re suspected of smuggling drugs. “You have hostile intent, because you’re obviously running drugs,” the Floridian said at the time. “You absolutely can use deadly force.”

In his new interview, DeSantis reiterated his support for such a policy, prompting NBC News correspondent Dasha Burns to ask the right question: How would a DeSantis administration “tell good guys from bad guys, especially when folks are crossing the border under cover of night.”

“Same way a police officer would know,” DeSantis replied. “Same way somebody operating in Iraq would know. You know, these people in Iraq at the time, they all looked the same. You didn’t know who had a bomb strapped to them. So those guys have to make judgments.”

So let me see if I have this straight.

The Republican presidential hopeful raised the specter of literally shooting migrants — apparently without the benefit of a trial — if they’re suspected of smuggling drugs across the U.S./Mexico border. Asked to clarify how his administration would tell the difference between drug smugglers and innocent migrants, DeSantis referenced his military service — he told NBC News the “people in Iraq ... all looked the same” — while suggesting that officials would somehow have an innate sense that would help them figure it out.

Apparently, if some folks intend to enter the country and claim asylum, they better hope that officials don’t have a hunch they’re smuggling drugs.

Perhaps DeSantis could elaborate further. If officials at the border “make judgments” about possible drug smugglers, should they simply open fire? If those “judgments” prove to be wrong, and those officials end up using lethal force against migrants who aren’t smuggling drugs, what exactly does DeSantis envision as the appropriate next step?

And does the Republican genuinely believe that U.S. troops on patrol in Iraq are facing an analogous situation to U.S. officials responsible for border security?

I realize, of course, that DeSantis is trying to find a way to get to Trump’s right on a major issue, but I’m not convinced he’s thought this through.