Monday’s Mini-Report, 6.6.22

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* What this past weekend had in common with the weekend prior is mass shootings: “The first weekend of June had a greater number of mass shooting deaths in the United States than the previous three-day weekend, which ended with Memorial Day. The tally for weekend violence through Sunday night was at least 12 killed and at least 38 injured in mass shootings, defined by the Gun Violence Archive as an incident in which ‘four or more people are shot or killed, not including the shooter.’”

* On a related news: “Police have a young man in custody and he is expected later Monday to be the first person charged in the mass shooting on South Street in Philadelphia over the weekend, according to law enforcement sources.”

* Formula news: “The White House announced Monday a fifth ‘Operation Fly Formula’ mission that will bring more infant formula to the United States from Europe.”

* Seditious conspiracy charges are an inherently big deal: “Enrique Tarrio and four other members of Proud Boys have been indicted by a federal grand jury on new seditious conspiracy charges related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.”

* Putting the Defense Production Act to use: “President Joe Biden is using his executive powers Monday to boost the domestic production of solar panels and their parts and will issue a 24-month tariff exemption on imports of the products from several countries.”

* Boris Johnson lives to see another day: “The British prime minister narrowly won a confidence vote among his own lawmakers Monday, leaving him damaged but still in power and his ruling Conservative Party bitterly divided over its once-talismanic leader who has become plagued by scandal. Johnson won by 211 votes to 148 in a high-drama secret ballot in Parliament that threatened to oust him from power.”

* The DOJ’s plans: “Justice Department officials said Friday that prosecutors would not file criminal contempt of Congress charges against Mark Meadows, who served as White House chief of staff during former President Donald Trump’s last 10 months in office. The department also declined to prosecute Dan Scavino, who was deputy chief of staff, the DOJ officials said.”

* A deeply unsettling attack: “A retired Wisconsin judge was shot and killed in his home Friday by a gunman who had an apparent hit list targeting three prominent politicians and other people, senior law enforcement officials told NBC News.”

* That’s a lot of doses: “Pharmacies, states, U.S. territories and federal agencies discarded 82.1 million Covid vaccine doses from December 2020 through mid-May — just over 11 percent of the doses the federal government distributed, according to data the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shared with NBC News. That’s an increase from the 65 million doses the CDC told the Associated Press had been wasted as of late February.”

See you tomorrow.