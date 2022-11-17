Following a legendary run, Nancy Pelosi agrees to pass the torch

After the midterm elections in 2018, in which House Democrats reclaimed their majority, there was some debate among the party’s members about who should lead the chamber. Then-Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, eight years removed from her earlier stint as speaker, made a deal with her members: If they stuck with her, she’d serve no more than two additional terms before standing down.

Most rank-and-file Democrats agreed, and Pelosi reclaimed the gavel.

Two years ago tomorrow, the California congresswoman reaffirmed her pledge, declaring her intention to serve just one more term as the party’s top lawmaker.

And yet, plenty of observers, on Capitol Hill and off, wondered whether Pelosi might change her mind. After a Congress in which she racked up a series of additional victories, proving herself anew as one of the most skilled and accomplished legislators in House history, it was only natural to think Pelosi might yet reconsider her pledge, go back to her members, and ask for more time as their leader.

That, however, was not the course the Californian chose. Today, Pelosi instead agreed to pass the torch. NBC News reported:

Nancy Pelosi, the first female speaker of the House, who helped shape many of the most consequential laws of the early 21st century, said Thursday that she will step down after two decades as the Democratic Party’s leader in the chamber. “With great confidence in our caucus I will not seek re-election to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” Pelosi said in a speech on the House floor.

The Democratic lawmaker is not resigning. Pelosi, who was easily re-elected last week, explained in her remarks that she will remain in Congress as a Democratic member representing San Francisco.

For now, there’s some uncertainty as to who will succeed Pelosi as the House Democratic leader, and in her prepared remarks, she expressed no preferences. The conventional wisdom is that the party is likely to turn to incumbent Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries of New York, but that debate will wait for another day.

In Democratic politics, today will be about the most accomplished House speaker in generations.

This is a breaking news report. It will be updated.