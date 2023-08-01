One of Trump’s former lawyers can’t stop slamming his former client

There are several prominent legal observers who use their expertise to offer important criticisms of Donald Trump and his alleged crimes. Almost none of them, however, used to work for the former president.

And yet, Ty Cobb, who represented Trump during the investigation into the Russia scandal, can’t seem to help himself. USA Today reported:

Former White House special counsel Ty Cobb said there is “overwhelming evidence” in the classified documents case against Donald Trump after special counsel Jack Smith added new charges against the former president on Thursday. ... “I think this original indictment was engineered to last 1,000 years and now this superseding indictment will last an antiquity,” Cobb, who worked in the Trump administration, said in an interview with CNN host Erin Burnett. “This is such a tight case, the evidence is so overwhelming.”

The attorney went on to say that, in the classified documents case, “this is Trump not just going behind the back of the prosecutors. This is Trump going behind the back of his own lawyers.”

This is the latest installment in a lengthy pattern in which Cobb has made little effort to hide his disdain for his former client. It was last fall, for example, when Cobb said Trump is a “deeply wounded narcissist” who acted in a “criminal” manner when he tried to overturn the 2020 election results.

In May, the lawyer went further, telling The Independent, a British outlet, that he believes Trump “will go to jail” as a result of his classified documents scandal.

And now, Cobb is heralding the criminal indictment against the former president, highlighting the “overwhelming” evidence and “tight case.”

It’s reached the point in which Trump recently suggested he might even sue Cobb. “His words are angry, nasty, and libelous, only because I did not continue using him (and paying him), and for good reason,” the Republican wrote to his social media platform. “He will be held legally responsible for his false statements!”

As regular readers know, Trump has a multifaceted problem with lawyers: Some of the attorneys in the former president’s orbit are receiving unwelcome scrutiny from criminal prosecutors. Others are facing disbarment. Others are quitting.

And some, like Cobb, have left Trump’s employ and become sharp critics of their former client.