Navarro becomes the latest Team Trump member to be sent to prison

The number of people in Donald Trump’s orbit who’ve been convicted of crimes in recent years is so great, The Washington Post once described it as the “remarkable universe of criminality“ surrounding the former president.

The list continues to grow. NBC News reported:

Former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro was sentenced to four months in prison Thursday for criminal contempt of Congress, with federal prosecutors saying he “thumbed his nose” at the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The sentence could’ve been worse: As my MSNBC colleague Jordan Rubin noted, the Justice Department asked U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta “to impose six months of imprisonment — the most severe term available under sentencing guidelines.”

At the heart of Navarro’s defense was his interpretation of “executive privilege,” though as the judge tried to explain during the sentencing proceedings, the phrase is not a “magical incantation” to get out of a subpoena.

“What I find disappointing is that in all of this, even today, there’s little acknowledgment of what your obligation is as an American — to cooperate with Congress, to provide them with information that they’re seeking,” Mehta said. “Fine, you think it’s a political hatchet job, it’s domestic terrorists running the committee. They had a job to do and you made it harder. It’s really that simple.”

“You are not a victim,” the jurist continued. “You are not the object of a political prosecution, you aren’t. You have received every process you are due.”

For those who might need a refresher, let’s revisit our earlier coverage and review how we arrived at this point.

When it comes to the investigation into the Jan. 6 attack, there have been some complex dimensions to the probe, but enforcement of subpoenas wasn’t supposed to be one of them. Navarro was a key insider in the Trump White House; he had important information; and he was subpoenaed to cooperate with the bipartisan investigation.

Navarro refused to comply.

With this in mind, congressional leaders — who didn’t want their subpoenas to be seen as optional invitations — voted in 2022 to hold Navarro in contempt and referred the matter to the Justice Department. Two months later, he was charged.

In September, following brief jury deliberations, Navarro was convicted.

As for the broader “culture of lawlessness“ that’s surrounded Trump in recent years, this list might be familiar to regular readers:

Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, was charged, convicted, and sentenced to prison.

Trump’s former campaign vice chairman, Rick Gates, was charged, convicted, and sentenced to prison.

Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, was charged, convicted, and sentenced to prison.

Trump’s former adviser and former campaign aide, Roger Stone, was charged, convicted, and sentenced to prison.

Trump’s former White House national security advisor, Michael Flynn, was charged and convicted.

Trump’s former campaign adviser, George Papadopoulos, was charged, convicted, and sentenced to prison.

The Trump Organization’s former CFO, Allen Weisselberg, was charged, convicted, and sentenced to prison.

Trump’s former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, was charged with wire fraud and money laundering, in addition to a conviction in a contempt case similar to Navarro’s.

Though he was later acquitted at trial, Trump’s former inaugural committee chair, Tom Barrack, was charged with illegally lobbying Trump on behalf of a foreign government. (Elliot Broidy was the vice chair of Trump’s inaugural committee, and he found himself at the center of multiple controversies, and also pled guilty to federal charges related to illegal lobbying.)

The former president’s business was itself found guilty of tax fraud.

Two lawyers associated with Trump's post-defeat efforts, Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, have pleaded guilty to election-related crimes.

And now another one of Trump’s former White House advisors, Peter Navarro, has been charged, convicted, and sentenced to prison.

To be sure, some of the aforementioned men were ultimately pardoned by Trump, who doled out pardons as if they were party favors before exiting the Oval Office, but this doesn’t change the scope of the broader picture. (It also doesn’t help Navarro now.)

What’s more, it’s important to emphasize that Trump himself is also facing four criminal indictments, including 91 felony counts, across three jurisdictions, his “law and order” rhetoric notwithstanding.

This post updates our related earlier coverage.