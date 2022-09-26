Monday’s Mini-Report, 9.26.22

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* A big step backward in Italy: “Giorgia Meloni, a nationalist accused by political rivals and experts of spreading white supremacist ideas, was set Monday to become Italy’s first far-right leader since World War II.”

* A heartbreaking shooting: “A swastika-clad gunman opened fire at a school in central Russia on Monday, killing at least 15 people, 11 of them children, before turning the gun on himself, authorities said. Another 24 people, 22 children and two adults, were wounded in the attack on School No. 88 in Izhevsk, the capital of Udmurtia and about 600 miles east of Moscow, Russia’s Investigative Committee (IC) said.”

* Russia’s other shooting: “A gunman opened fire at a draft office in Russia’s Siberian region of Irkutsk on Monday amid a growing backlash against President Vladimir Putin’s chaotic efforts to mobilize more people to boost his troops in Ukraine.”

* Hurricane Ian approaches U.S. soil: “Ian strengthened into a hurricane Monday as Florida began ordering evacuations and prepared for possible floods this week. Tornadoes are also possible late Monday night and into Tuesday across the Florida Keys and the southern and central Florida Peninsula, according to the National Hurricane Center.”

* Another statewide abortion ban: “Arizona can enforce a near-total ban on abortions that has been blocked for nearly 50 years, a judge ruled Friday, meaning clinics across the state will have to stop providing the procedures to avoid the filing of criminal charges against doctors and other medical workers.”

* Good: “President Joe Biden’s top environment official visited what is widely considered the birthplace of the environmental justice movement Saturday to unveil a national office that will distribute $3 billion in block grants to underserved communities burdened by pollution.”

* They’re right: “Biden officials have considered trying to oust World Bank President David Malpass, who took office during the Trump administration, because they believe he’s weak on climate, according to people familiar with the matter.”

* The Brett Farve scandal is increasingly amazing: “A motley assortment of political appointees, former football stars, onetime professional wrestlers, business figures and various friends of the state’s former Republican governor all stand accused of pocketing or misusing money earmarked for needy families.”

* DHS: “On Friday morning, an anonymous group of staffers at the Department of Homeland Security’s internal watchdog called for President Joe Biden to fire their boss, Inspector General Joseph Cuffari.”

* Note, this story is from late last week, not decades past: “A Mississippi man has been charged with a federal hate crime for burning a cross in his front yard to threaten his Black neighbors, the U.S. Justice Department announced Friday.”

See you tomorrow.