Monday’s Mini-Report, 9.18.23

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* Coming home: “Five Americans wrongfully imprisoned in Iran for years were released Monday as part of a prisoner exchange agreement that gives Tehran access to $6 billion in oil revenues frozen under U.S. sanctions. A plane carrying the five Americans and two of their relatives touched down in Qatar, which had helped broker the swap.”

* F-35: “A U.S. fighter jet’s stealth abilities appear to be working too well, with authorities forced to ask the public for help finding an F-35 that went missing somewhere over South Carolina when the pilot ejected because of a ‘mishap.’ Joint Base Charleston, an air base in North Charleston, said it was working with Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort to ‘locate an F-35 that was involved in a mishap’ Sunday afternoon.”

* UAW: “A team that President Joe Biden dispatched to help resolve the strike between the U.S.’ largest autoworkers union and the Big Three auto companies plans to be in Detroit to support talks ‘early in the week,’ an administration official said Sunday.”

* Libyan flooding: “The death toll from the unprecedented flooding in northeastern Libya has risen to at least 11,300 people, the U.N. has said, with 10,100 more missing in the devastated city of Derna alone.”

* Delicate diplomacy: “Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Monday with China’s vice president on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly as the Biden administration and Beijing step up high-level contacts ahead of what could be a leader-level summit this fall.”

* Keep an eye on this one: “President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that Turkey may part ways with the European Union, implying that the country is thinking about ending its bid to join the 27-nation bloc.”

* This was probably inevitable: “Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico on Friday scaled back a temporary public health order restricting the carrying of firearms in the Albuquerque metro area, limiting a ban to only parks and playgrounds. The initial ban, which was issued Sept. 8 and was to have covered 30 days, had prohibited the carrying of open and concealed firearms in public areas or on state property.”

* Todd Rokita’s preoccupation: “Indiana’s attorney general has sued the state’s largest hospital system, claiming it violated patient privacy laws when a doctor publicly shared the story of an Ohio girl who traveled to Indiana for an abortion.”

See you tomorrow.