Monday’s Mini-Report, 8.8.22

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* Kentucky’s flooding: “President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Monday witnessed the damage from deadly and devastating storms that have resulted in the worst flooding in Kentucky’s history, as they visited the state to meet with families and first responders.”

* The latest in the Albuquerque slayings: “Authorities said Sunday that they are seeking information about a ‘vehicle of interest’ in connection with the slayings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, since November.”

* The latest in yesterday’s mass shooting in Cincinnati: “At least nine people were injured in a mass shooting in downtown Cincinnati early Sunday, police said.”

* An astonishing figure: “As many as 80,000 Russian troops have been wounded or killed in less than six months of fighting in Ukraine, the Pentagon said Monday, the first time the U.S. military announced its estimates of the toll of the invasion on Russia.”

* The more of these shipments, the better: “Four ships carrying food produce sailed from Black Sea ports in Ukraine Sunday as part of a deal to unblock the country’s sea exports, Ukrainian and Turkish officials said. The four bulk carriers were loaded with more than 160,000 tons of corn and other foodstuffs.”

* A cease-fire in Israel: “A cease-fire took effect at 11:30 p.m. local time Sunday after two days of violence that led to the deaths of more than two dozen people, including leaders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group.”

* Sentencing in Georgia: “The father and son convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were both given an additional sentence of life in prison Monday on federal hate crime charges, while their neighbor was sentenced to 35 years in prison.”

* Hmm: “A commercial real estate firm held in contempt of court for failing to hand over records on its appraisals of several Trump Organization properties to New York’s attorney general has turned over nearly 36,000 documents, court filings show.”

* An update on Biden’s health: “President Joe Biden traveled to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Sunday after he ended isolation in the White House following two negative tests for Covid.”

* It’s a striking figure from Friday afternoon, which will likely be drastically reduced upon appeal: “A Texas jury on Friday ordered Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim, a day after deciding the Infowars host must pay them $4.1 million in compensatory damages for the suffering caused by his lies about the 2012 massacre.”

* Breakthroughs like these are worth celebrating: “The first African American four-star general in Marine Corps history, Gen. Michael E. Langley, credited his father with telling him to ‘aim high’ and predicted that his promotion on Saturday would have an impact on younger people.”

See you tomorrow.