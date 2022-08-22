Monday’s Mini-Report, 8.22.22

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* Fauci is scheduled to be on tonight’s show: “Dr. Anthony Fauci will leave as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and as chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden in December, Fauci announced Monday.”

* Today’s shooting in Atlanta: “Atlanta police say the woman accused of shooting three people, killing one inside a midtown condo building has been arrested.”

* We may not learn as much as we’d hoped from this: “The federal magistrate judge in Florida who approved the search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago compound is lowering expectations about how much, if any, of the search warrant affidavit he’ll ultimately release following a motion from media organizations seeking its disclosure.”

* An important story out of Russia: “The brazen killing of the daughter of a prominent Russian ultranationalist over the weekend has sparked a host of theories about who might be responsible — and fears that it might lead to an escalation in Moscow’s war in Ukraine.”

* An investigation out of Arkansas worth watching: “State police and federal officials launched investigations into the use of force against a man by Arkansas law enforcement that was captured on viral video, officials said Monday.”

* If this happened a few years ago, Trump probably would’ve personally handed out copies of the article to everyone in the briefing room: “U.S. companies are bringing workforces and supply chains home at a historic pace. American companies are on pace to reshore, or return to the U.S., nearly 350,000 jobs this year, according to a report expected Friday from the Reshoring Initiative. That would be the highest number on record since the group began tracking the data in 2010. The Reshoring Initiative lobbies for bringing manufacturing jobs back to the U.S.”

* Pence continues to note the differences between him and his former boss: “Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that he didn’t take any classified information with him when he left office.”

* Oh, Rudy: “An associate of Rudolph W. Giuliani, President Donald J. Trump’s personal lawyer, tried to pass a message to Mr. Trump asking him to grant Mr. Giuliani a “general pardon” and the Presidential Medal of Freedom just after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, according to a new book.”

* Ouch: “Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said at a roundtable Friday that Democrats were forced to narrow a key provision of the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act because of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.”

* Provocative candor: “Former CIA director Michael Hayden, a Bush administration appointee, said Wednesday that today’s Republican Party is the most dangerous political force he’s ever seen.”

See you tomorrow.