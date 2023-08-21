Monday’s Mini-Report, 8.21.23

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* The latest on Hilary’s impact: “The storm made landfall Sunday on the Baja California peninsula of Mexico, turning roadways into rivers and downing trees as it swept over Southern California. The storm made history as the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years.”

* In related news: “A 5.1-magnitude earthquake also shook Southern California on Sunday, but residents and local officials reported no significant damage.”

* In Hawaii: “President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are traveling to Maui on Monday to meet with residents affected by the wildfires this month, the deadliest in modern U.S. history. The Bidens are heading to the town of Lahaina in Maui amid their weeklong vacation in the Lake Tahoe area and will meet with residents, first responders and state and local officials.”

* The latest death toll in Hawaii: “At least 114 people died in the wildfires, he said. Of the victims, 27 have been identified, with families of 11 of them notified. More than 1,285 people have been located safe, he said.”

* The latest on Chesebro: “Kenneth Chesebro, the lawyer associated with Donald Trump’s campaign who thought up the legal theory behind the so-called fake electors scheme, appears to have been on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a review of public source video and his own former mentor.”

* In Georgia: “The FBI has joined an investigation into a barrage of threats against Fulton County officials in recent days, including members of the Atlanta-area grand jury that voted to indict former president Donald Trump and 18 of his allies in a sweeping criminal case focused on alleged 2020 election interference.”

* Mass shooting in Seattle: “Three people are dead and six others wounded after a shooting Sunday at a hookah lounge in south Seattle, authorities said. City police didn’t immediately release any information about a possible suspect or suspects in Sunday’s early morning shooting in the Mount Baker neighborhood.”

* Speaking of guns: “The Biden administration is revoking licenses from hundreds of firearms dealers in a significant escalation of federal enforcement actions that has angered many in the gun industry. ... The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has revoked the licenses of 122 gun dealers in the fiscal year that began in October, up from 90 for all last fiscal year and 27 in 2021.”

* $200,000 bond: “Former President Donald Trump has agreed to a $200,000 bond in the Georgia criminal case charging him with trying to illegally overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state. Under the terms of the ‘consent bond order’ filed in court Monday afternoon, Trump agreed to the bond amount on charges that include racketeering, criminal conspiracy, criminal solicitation, filing false documents and making false statements.”

See you tomorrow.