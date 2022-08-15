Monday’s Mini-Report, 8.15.22

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* I’ll have more on this in the morning: “Allen H. Weisselberg, a longtime top executive at Donald J. Trump’s family business who was indicted on tax charges last summer, is nearing a plea deal with prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney’s office but would not cooperate with a broader investigation into Mr. Trump, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.”

* I fear these threats will intensify and multiply: “A Pennsylvania man was arrested for making threats against the FBI on the right-wing social media website Gab after special agents searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate last week.”

* The grand jury investigation in Georgia: “[A] federal judge on Monday denied Sen. Lindsey Graham’s effort to quash a subpoena seeking his testimony in the Georgia investigation. In a 22-page order, U.S. District Court Judge Leigh Martin May in Atlanta rejected Graham’s arguments against having to testify before a special grand jury, including his contention that the speech and debate clause of the Constitution shields the South Carolina Republican from providing testimony.”

* Beijing’s fixation: “China announced more military drills around Taiwan as the self-governing island’s president met with members of a new U.S. congressional delegation on Monday, threatening to renew tensions between Beijing and Washington after a similar recent visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered China.”

* Brittney Griner’s case: “WNBA star Brittney Griner’s defense team has filed an appeal against her conviction on drug charges in Russia, nearly two weeks after she was sentenced to nine years in jail by a Moscow court.”

* In Ukraine: A Ukrainian strike hit a Russian base in eastern Ukraine that housed mercenaries from a private military group with close ties to President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia, Ukrainian officials have claimed.

* Speaking of the war, much of the world is keeping an eye on the Zaporizhzhia complex: “The horrors of Russia’s invasion have so far been visited on the Ukrainian people. But intensifying fighting around a nuclear power plant — Europe’s largest — could put swaths of the continent at risk of a radiation catastrophe.”

* At the Capitol over the weekend: “A man died after he crashed his car into a barricade in the nation’s capital early Sunday morning, according to a U.S. Capitol Police spokesperson. Authorities identified him as Richard Aaron York, 29.”

* An investigation worth watching: “Leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday that several of the denomination’s major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice in the wake of its multiple problems related to clergy sex abuse.”

See you tomorrow.