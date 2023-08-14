IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Monday’s Mini-Report, 8.14.23

Today’s edition of quick hits.

By Steve Benen

* The latest from Hawaii: “Specialist teams are searching through Maui’s charred ruins for the missing, but only 3% of the affected area had been searched with cadaver dogs as of Sunday. The confirmed death toll rose to 96 early Monday and is expected to increase.”

* This pleasant surprise will be appealed: “A Montana judge on Monday sided with young environmental activists who said state agencies were violating their constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment by permitting fossil fuel development without considering its effect on the climate. The ruling in the first-of-its- kind trial in the U.S. adds to a small number of legal decisions around the world that have established a government duty to protect citizens from climate change.”

* Tragic: “A 3-year-old child riding one of Texas’ migrant buses died while on the way to Chicago, officials said Friday, the first time the state has announced a death since it began shuttling thousands of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border last year. Texas authorities confirmed a child’s death in a statement Friday but did not say where the child was from or why they became ill.”

* This controversy out of Kansas is just getting started: “A small central Kansas police department is facing a firestorm of criticism after it raided the offices of a local newspaper and the home of its publisher and owner — a move deemed by several press freedom watchdogs as a blatant violation of the U.S. Constitution’s protection of a free press.”

* While much of the focus has understandably been on the man who inspired Jan. 6 rioters, charges against rioters haven’t stopped: “A Connecticut man was arrested Wednesday and charged with several federal crimes, including assaulting a law enforcement officer, for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.”

* As new details emerge, this story out of Texas continues to be odd: “Amarillo congressman Ronny Jackson threatened to beat a state trooper and ‘bury’ a West Texas sheriff in the next election after deputies pushed him to the ground and handcuffed him at a rodeo, according to a sheriff’s incident report released Friday night.”

* Notable research the public probably won’t hear enough about: “Retailers who blame organized theft for lower profits could be overstating crime’s impact to cover up internal flaws or self-inflicted problems, CNBC has learned.”

* It’s heartening when economic realities change minds: “Why some Wisconsin lawmakers and local officials have changed their minds about letting undocumented immigrants drive.”

* Will Trump’s followers have a problem with this? “The social media company owned by former President Donald Trump in March tipped off the FBI about threats made by a Utah man who was fatally shot Wednesday by FBI agents as they attempted to arrest him for threatening to kill President Joe Biden, NBC News reported.”

