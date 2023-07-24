Monday’s Mini-Report, 7.24.23

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* The latest in Jerusalem: “Israel was in an uproar Monday after the country’s parliament gave Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s sweeping plans to overhaul the judicial system a boost by passing a law that weakens the powers of the courts. Ignoring huge protests in the streets and warnings from the White House and other international allies, Israeli lawmakers allied with Netanyahu pushed through a bill that takes away the power of the Supreme Court to declare government decisions unreasonable.”

* In related news: “The White House took the highly unusual step of weighing in on Israel’s internal political developments after the vote. ‘As a lifelong friend of Israel, President Biden has publicly and privately expressed his views that major changes in a democracy to be enduring must have as broad a consensus as possible,’ the statement released by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. ‘It is unfortunate that the vote today took place with the slimmest possible majority.’”

* The latest Jan. 6 prison sentence: “An Arkansas truck driver who beat a police officer with a flagpole attached to an American flag during the U.S. Capitol riot was sentenced Monday to more than four years in prison.”

* The latest in Madrid: “Spain appears headed for political gridlock after Sunday’s inconclusive national elections left parties on both the right and left without a clear path toward forging a new government.”

* A case worth watching closely: "The Justice Department on Monday filed suit against the State of Texas over its installation of a floating barrier meant to stop people from swimming across the Rio Grande, arguing that the interlocking buoys placed in the river by the state violated federal law."

* On a related note: “Texas has spent two years and billions of dollars on the most aggressive attempt by any state to take control over federal border security. There’s no indication it has worked.”

* Interesting announcement from the IRS: “The Internal Revenue Service will end most unannounced in-person visits to taxpayers in order to ‘reduce public confusion’ and improve safety for taxpayers and employees alike, the agency said Monday.”

* Durbin’s third bout: “Sen. Dick Durbin (Ill.), the No. 2 Senate Democrat, said Sunday that he tested positive for COVID-19, marking the third time he has contracted the virus in the past year. The diagnosis means Durbin will miss votes in the Senate this week before Congress is expected to break for the month of August.”

* An interesting story out of Oklahoma: “The Republican-controlled Oklahoma Senate met in a special session Monday and overrode GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt’s vetoes of two bills to extend existing agreements with Native American tribes for another year. The overrides were the latest development in an ongoing dispute between Stitt and several Oklahoma-based tribes.”

* Presidents have some discretion over who is and isn’t part of cabinet: “President Joe Biden elevated CIA Director William Burns to his Cabinet on Friday, a symbolic move that underscores the intelligence chief’s influence and his work in U.S. support for Ukraine.”

See you tomorrow.