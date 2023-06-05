Monday’s Mini-Report, 6.5.23

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* I’ll have more on this in the morning: “Lawyers for Donald Trump met with Justice Department officials on Monday as a decision nears on whether to bring charges over the handling of classified documents at the former president’s Florida estate.”

* In Ukraine: “Ukrainian forces have stepped up artillery strikes and ground assaults in a flurry of military activity that American officials suggested on Monday could signal that Kyiv’s long-planned counteroffensive against Russia had begun.”

* Even a Trump-appointed judge couldn’t support Tennessee’s drag show ban: “A federal judge has ruled that Tennessee’s law restricting drag performances in public or where children were present was unconstitutional, striking a blow to efforts in U.S. states to regulate LGBTQ conduct.”

* Texas takes yet another big step backwards: “Texas has become the most populous state to ban gender-affirming care for minors after Gov. Greg Abbott signed legislation on Friday. Texas joined at least 18 other states that have enacted similar bans.”

* In France: “Dogged by accusations of proximity to the Kremlin, Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally party had hoped to clear its name by setting up a parliamentary inquiry to investigate foreign interference in French politics. But a draft report on the committee’s findings, which was leaked to the press this week, shows the move backfired spectacularly, finding instead that Le Pen’s policy stances sometimes echo the ‘official language of Putin’s regime.’”

* The Secret Service didn’t need another unfortunate headline: “The US Secret Service implemented tougher disciplinary measures after preliminary findings from an internal investigation found agents missed an intruder at national security adviser Jake Sullivan’s home in part because they were using their personal phones, people briefed on the matter said. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle in recent days ordered increased penalties for employees who violate policies on duty, including the use of personal devices while on the job.”

* All is not well at Twitter: “Elon Musk recently said Twitter’s advertising business was on the upswing. ‘Almost all advertisers have come back,’ he asserted, adding that the social media company could soon become profitable. But Twitter’s U.S. advertising revenue for the five weeks from April 1 to the first week of May was $88 million, down 59 percent from a year earlier, according to an internal presentation obtained by The New York Times.”

* Fort Liberty: “Fort Bragg shed its Confederate namesake Friday to become Fort Liberty in a ceremony some veterans said was a small but important step in making the U.S. Army more welcoming to current and prospective Black service members.”

* I consider it absolutely amazing that Ingenuity, NASA’s pint-sized Mars helicopter is still flying — if it does occasionally play hide-and-seek.

See you tomorrow.