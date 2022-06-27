Monday’s Mini-Report, 6.27.22

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* A brutal missile strike: “Ukraine said it feared scores of civilians might be dead or injured after a Russian missile strike hit a crowded shopping mall in the center of the country Monday. More than 1,000 people were inside at the time of the rocket attack, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.”

* In related news: “Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital in the early hours of Sunday, striking at least two residential buildings, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, as elsewhere Russian troops consolidated their gains in the east.”

* Russian default: “Russia defaulted on its foreign debt for the first time since 1918, pushed into delinquency not for lack of money but because of punishing Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. Russia missed payments on two foreign-currency bonds as of late Sunday, according to holders of the bonds.”

* G-7 in Germany: “The Group of Seven leaders were set to announce new bans on imports of Russian gold, the latest in a series of sanctions the club of democracies hopes will further isolate Russia economically. They also were looking at possible price caps on energy meant to limit Russian oil and gas profits that Moscow can pump into its war effort.”

* A suspect was arrested in Norway: “A gunman opened fire in the Norwegian capital of Oslo’s nightlife district early Saturday morning, killing two people and injuring 21 others on the day the city was due to celebrate its annual LGBTQ Pride parade.”

* Lawmakers just met the deadline on this: “The House passed legislation on Friday to extend free meals and other food assistance for children, clearing it for President Biden’s signature one week before a series of pandemic-era waivers was set to expire. The bipartisan bill, which passed the Senate on Thursday night by unanimous consent, was a compromise that will prevent children from going hungry, creating a lifeline for families beleaguered by inflation and supply chain woes.”

* A life-saving success story that could’ve been even better: “Nearly 20 million lives were saved by COVID-19 vaccines during their first year, but even more deaths could have been prevented if international targets for the shots had been reached, researchers reported Thursday.”

* I’m delighted someone took the time to do this: “What changed from Justice Alito’s draft opinion to final ruling on Roe.”

* Notable testimony: “Ali Alexander, the founder of the “Stop the Steal” group that organized a rally in Washington on Jan. 6, testified for nearly three hours before a grand jury Friday, he said in a statement.”

* A rare referral: “The House Ethics Committee is referring Guam Del. Michael F.Q. San Nicolas to federal prosecutors after finding he misused campaign funds, accepted improper contributions and was part of a conspiracy to hide the benefits of those contributions.”

See you tomorrow.