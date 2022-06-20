Monday’s Mini-Report, 6.20.22

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Get ready for Israel’s fifth national elections in five years: “Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced Monday that his weakened coalition will be disbanded and the country will head to new elections.”

* Speaking of Israel, The New York Times published the results of its investigation into the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh: “A New York Times investigation found that the bullet that killed a Palestinian-American journalist was fired from the approximate position of an Israeli military vehicle.”

* In Ukraine: “Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman would not guarantee that two American military veterans captured in Ukraine won’t face the death penalty in an exclusive interview with NBC News on Monday.”

* In related news: “Russian forces have conducted a series of operations against the U.S.-led coalition in Syria this month, including one this week at a strategically located base in the southern part of the country, U.S. military officials said. The Russian actions have alarmed U.S. military officials, who are concerned that a miscalculation might escalate into an unintended conflict between the U.S. and Russian forces in Syria.”

* A big change in Colombia: “Gustavo Petro, a former rebel and a longtime legislator, won Colombia’s presidential election on Sunday, galvanizing voters frustrated by decades of poverty and inequality under conservative leaders, with promises to expand social programs, tax the wealthy and move away from an economy he has called overly reliant on fossil fuels.”

* Following up on a dispute from last week: “The House committee investigating the Capitol riot said Friday it’s cooperating with a Justice Department request to share transcripts of their witness interviews.”

* The New York Times did a great job with this: “A months-long Times investigation using court documents, text messages and videos reveals how teams of Proud Boys instigated critical breaches of the Capitol on Jan. 6.”

* A labor breakthrough: “Apple employees at a Baltimore-area store have voted to unionize, making it the first of the company’s 270-plus stores in the United States to join a trend in labor organizing sweeping through retailers, restaurants and tech companies.”

* Remember, getting caught paying hush money will do real harm to a World Wrestling Entertainment executive, even if it doesn’t harm an American presidential campaign: “Vince McMahon is stepping down as CEO and chairman of WWE during an investigation into alleged misconduct involving the longtime leader and public face of the organization.”

See you tomorrow.