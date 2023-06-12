Monday’s Mini-Report, 6.12.23

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* It’s going to take a long time to repair this: “Interstate 95, the main roadway between the East Coast’s two largest cities, New York City and Philadelphia, will be closed for months after a tanker fire caused a section to collapse, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said Sunday.”

* In related news: “Rescue workers pulled a body from the wreckage Monday of the tanker truck fire beneath an Interstate 95 overpass in Philadelphia. The grim discovery came as demolition crews prepared to dismantle part of the southbound lanes after the fiery tanker blast on Sunday caused a section on the northbound side of the heavily-traveled highway to collapse.”

* Texas’ latest mass shooting: “A mass shooting in a parking lot outside a Houston club injured at least six people, one of them critically, police said early Sunday.”

* California’s latest mass shooting: “A manhunt has been launched by police in San Francisco after nine people were shot in a ‘targeted and isolated incident’ Friday night.”

* Maryland’s latest mass shooting: “Three people were killed and three others were injured in a possible graduation party shootout at an Annapolis, Maryland, residence Sunday night, police said.”

* Good move: “The U.S. last week privately notified the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) that it has decided to rejoin the agency nearly six years after the Trump administration announced it was withdrawing U.S. membership, a State Department spokesperson told Axios.”

* At the White House: “President Joe Biden has named Tom Perez, a former labor secretary and Democratic National Committee chairman, to be a senior adviser and his liaison to state and local governments as the White House turns its focus toward implementing Biden’s infrastructure and climate legislation.”

* And speaking of the White House, the president’s Pride event was delayed due to poor air quality earlier in the week, but it was held over the weekend: “Standing on a stage decorated with rainbows and speaking to a crowd that included survivors of gay nightclub shootings and transgender rights advocates, President Biden on Saturday said his administration would work to counter a recent series of Republican-led bills and laws targeting the L.G.B.T.Q. community.”

See you tomorrow.