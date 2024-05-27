Monday’s Mini-Report, 5.27.24

Today’s much-earlier-than-usual edition of quick hits.

* In Gaza: “Dozens of people were killed in Rafah late Sunday after an Israeli airstrike hit an area where displaced civilians were sheltering in tents and sparked a fire that tore across the camp, local officials said.”

* In Ukraine: “President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Sunday that Russia is preparing to intensify its offensive along Ukraine’s northern border, as the death toll rose to 14 in an aerial bomb attack on a large construction supplies store in the city of Kharkiv. The bombing of Kharkiv on Saturday afternoon also left 43 injured and 16 missing, Kharkiv Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said initially after the attack.”

* Brutal, deadly storms: “At least 19 deaths have been reported after a series of severe storms and tornadoes battered the South and the Great Plains over Memorial Day weekend, leaving hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without power.”

* Russia’s Western targets: “U.S. and allied intelligence officials are tracking an increase in low-level sabotage operations in Europe that they say are part of a Russian campaign to undermine support for Ukraine’s war effort.”

* I think it’s safe to say Sotomayor isn’t the only one who’s been left in tears: “Justice Sonia Sotomayor reflected Friday on her time on the Supreme Court, admitting that some of the high court’s decisions have driven her to tears. ‘There are days that I’ve come to my office after an announcement of a case and closed my door and cried,’ Sotomayor said Friday at an event honoring her at Harvard University.”

* This is surprisingly great publicity for the film’s producers: “Attorneys for Donald Trump have sent a cease and desist letter to the filmmakers behind ‘The Apprentice’ in an effort to block its U.S. sale and release. It warns the team behind the film not to pursue a distribution deal, according to two people who have read the letter. ‘The Apprentice,’ which looks at Trump’s early years as a real estate developer and his relationship with Roy Cohn, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this week.”

* It’s interesting when statements in support of core American principles are seen as indirect Trump rebukes: “President Biden reminded the graduating class of the U.S. Military Academy on Saturday that their oath is to the Constitution, not any political party or president, delivering an implicit rebuke of former president Donald Trump.”

See you tomorrow.