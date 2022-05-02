Monday’s Mini-Report, 5.2.22

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* A surprise gathering: “House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led a congressional delegation to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. Pelosi is now the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Ukraine during the war, with the surprise visit adding to the growing momentum behind the West’s support for the country’s fight against Russia.”

* Jan. 6 rioters continue to lose jury trials: “A jury on Monday convicted a former New York City police officer for assaulting a D.C. police officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Thomas Webster, a 56-year-old retired NYPD officer was found guilty of all six counts of assault and civil disorder.”

* A setback for labor: “After workers won a landmark union election at an Amazon facility in Staten Island last month, a second group of employees at a neighboring building have voted not to unionize.”

* I’m hoping to flesh this out in more detail tomorrow: “The Supreme Court ruled unanimously on Monday that the city of Boston violated the Constitution when it refused to let a local organization fly a Christian flag in front of city hall.”

* Eastman’s records: “Attorney John Eastman, a key architect of former President Donald Trump’s legal effort to overturn the 2020 election, is preparing to provide another 10,000 pages of records to the Jan. 6 select committee, his attorney revealed late Friday.”

* The Iran deal could still be saved: “European officials are preparing to make a fresh push to salvage a nuclear deal with Iran, offering to send a top European Union negotiator to Tehran in an effort to break a stalemate in talks, according to Western diplomats.”

* Interesting: “The Biden administration has a plan to rob Vladimir Putin of some of his best innovators by waiving some visa requirements for highly educated Russians who want to come to the U.S. One proposal, which the White House included in its latest supplemental request to Congress, is to drop the rule that Russian professionals applying for an employment-based visa must have a current employer.”

* A great behind-the-scenes scoop: “For the past several months, local officials in Virginia and North Carolina, primarily elected Republicans, have been peppering federal regulators with glowing letters in support of gas projects in their states. Internal emails reviewed by HuffPost show that these letters all had something in common: They were ghostwritten by lobbyists and consultants of the two major pipeline firms behind those projects.”

See you tomorrow.