Monday’s Mini-Report, 5.16.22

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* The latest on the Buffalo shooting: “The 18-year-old man accused of storming a Buffalo, New York, supermarket Saturday and killing 10 and injuring three others planned to continue his bloody rampage down the street before he was stopped, police said.”

* The latest on the southern California shooting: “A Las Vegas man suspected in Sunday’s shooting that left one person dead and five others injured at a meeting of Asian churchgoers in southern California was motived by political tensions between China and Taiwan, authorities said Monday.”

* The latest on the Milwaukee shooting: “A mass shooting in downtown Milwaukee left 17 people wounded late Friday shortly after fans left a nearby NBA playoff game, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.”

* The latest on the Houston-area shooting: “Two people were killed and three others were critically injured when a shootout erupted at a Houston-area flea market busy with families on a Sunday afternoon, police said.”

* The latest on the Dallas-area shooting: “A shooting at a Dallas hair salon that injured three women of Korean descent may be part of a string of shootings targeting Asian businesses, police said Friday.”

* Baby formula news: “Abbott has reached an agreement with the Food and Drug Administration to reopen its manufacturing plant in Michigan to help ease a nationwide shortage of baby formula, the company announced on Monday.”

* Best wishes for a speedy recovery: “Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland said he suffered a minor stroke while delivering a speech in the western part of his state over the weekend. In a statement Sunday night, Van Hollen, 63, a Democrat, said that he did not suffer long-term damage and that after a few days’ rest, he will head back to work.”

* In Ukraine: “Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., led a Republican congressional delegation to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Saturday in Kyiv.... Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, John Cornyn of Texas, and John Barrasso of Wyoming were among the delegation.”

* Nationwide protests: “Tens of thousands of demonstrators are taking to the streets in hundreds of protests across the country on Saturday to defend abortion rights following a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark law that legalized abortion nationwide.”

* It seems like a safe bet many other corporate giants will make the same announcement in the coming weeks and months: “McDonald’s said Monday it plans to sell its business in Russia after more than 30 years of operation in the country.”

* What’s notable about Ferguson is that she’s a National Guard veteran: “Another person from Southwest Virginia has been charged in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Jamie Lynn Ferguson, of Collinsville, was arrested on Wednesday.”

* It’s often difficult to fully understand why Gov. Greg Abbott seems like a safe bet for a third term: “With an early-season heat wave searing much of Texas over the weekend, the nonprofit that manages power to more than 26 million customers wants them to turn up their thermostats. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) made the appeal in a statement Friday, saying that soaring temperatures increased demand and caused six power generation facilities to trip offline.”

See you tomorrow.