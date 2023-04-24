Monday’s Mini-Report, 4.24.23

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* In Sudan: “U.S. personnel have been evacuated from the U.S. Embassy in Sudan’s capital of Khartoum amid fierce fighting in the country, President Joe Biden said late Saturday.”

* In Georgia: “Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Monday said she would announce this summer whether former President Donald Trump and his allies would be charged with crimes related to alleged interference in Georgia’s 2020 election.”

* SCOTUS: “The Supreme Court on Monday allowed lawsuits brought by municipalities seeking to hold energy companies accountable for climate change to move forward in a loss for business interests.”

* He’s right: “President Joe Biden honored the nation’s best teachers Monday, saying they go above and beyond by providing food and supplies out of their own pockets and often find themselves ‘explaining the unexplainable, from banned books to duck-and-cover drills.’”

* The new Twitter is worse than the old Twitter: “Twitter accounts operated by authoritarian governments in Russia, China and Iran are benefiting from recent changes at the social media company, researchers said Monday, making it easier for them to attract new followers and broadcast propaganda and disinformation to a larger audience.”

* Big news at NBCUniversal: “Jeff Shell, the CEO of NBCUniversal, is leaving the company ‘effective immediately’ after an investigation into ‘inappropriate conduct,’ the media company’s owner, Comcast, announced Sunday.”

* A brutal story out of Oklahoma: “The Oklahoma sheriff who was secretly recorded reportedly talking about killing reporters and lynching Black people also boasted about physically confronting the local district attorney and threatening to ‘whoop his ass,’ newly released audio revealed.”

* A lawsuit worth watching: “In another sign of the deep rift in Mississippi between white state lawmakers and Black residents of its capital, Jackson, the N.A.A.C.P. is suing state leaders over two new laws that it says create a ‘separate and unequal’ structure involving the police and courts in the city.”

* It’s not even close: “Gun violence is actually worse in red states.”

See you tomorrow.