Monday’s Mini-Report, 3.6.23

* The latest derailment: “No hazardous materials were on board the 28 cars of a Norfolk Southern train that derailed Saturday evening in Springfield, Ohio, officials said at a news briefing. It was the second derailment of the company’s trains in Ohio in a matter of weeks after a train carrying dangerous chemicals derailed in East Palestine on Feb. 3.”

* In Israel: “Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that a call from a prominent Cabinet member for a Palestinian village to be erased was “inappropriate,” days after it prompted an international outcry.”

* Jan. 6 guilty plea: “A Colorado man prosecutors say was affiliated with the right-wing, anti-government Three Percenters movement pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of assaulting police during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, admitting that he marched with the Proud Boys, a different far-right group, for several hours before attacking officers.”

* Manafort opens his checkbook: “Paul J. Manafort, a longtime fixture in Republican politics who briefly managed Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016, agreed to pay $3.15 million to settle a civil case brought by the Justice Department last year over foreign bank accounts that he did not declare to United States officials, according to his lawyer and court documents.”

* In Selma: “President Joe Biden used the searing memories of Selma’s ‘Bloody Sunday’ to recommit to a cornerstone of democracy, lionizing a seminal moment from the civil rights movement at a time when he has been unable to push enhanced voting protections through Congress and a conservative Supreme Court has undermined a landmark voting law.”

* Systemic problems on Twitter seem to have become more common since a certain someone bought it: “Multiple features on Twitter experienced temporary issues Monday, as users reported problems with broken links, images and at least one third-party app. The impacted features appeared to rebound back to normal about an hour after the outages were first reported.”

* Security footage: “A federal judge on Friday denied a Jan. 6 defendant’s request to delay her imminent trial in order to review thousands of hours of security footage recently made available by Speaker Kevin McCarthy.”

* The latest executive privilege fight: “Former President Donald J. Trump has filed a motion asking a federal judge to prevent his former vice president, Mike Pence, from testifying to a grand jury about specific issues that Mr. Trump is claiming are protected by executive privilege, a person briefed on the matter said.”

* An important evaluation: “Two Ukrainian pilots are in the U.S. undergoing an assessment to determine how long it could take to train them to fly attack aircraft, including F-16 fighter jets, according to two congressional officials and a senior U.S. official.”

* The passing of a pioneer: “Judy Heumann, a renowned activist who helped secure legislation protecting the rights of disabled people, has died at age 75. ... She spent the rest of her life fighting, first to get access for herself and then for others, her brother recalled.”

