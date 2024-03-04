Monday’s Mini-Report, 3.4.24

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* Pointed rhetoric from Harris: “Vice President Kamala Harris called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza on Sunday, citing the ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ caused by the Israel-Hamas War. ‘Given the immense scale of suffering in Gaza, there must be an immediate cease-fire, at least for the next six weeks,’ Harris said in Selma, Ala.”

* The airdrop in Gaza: “The U.S. completed its first airdrop of humanitarian aid into Gaza this morning, with three military C-130 planes dropping 66 pallets containing 38,000 meals, officials told NBC News.”

* The Trump Organization’s CFO: “Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, has pleaded guilty to two counts of perjury Monday in connection with testimony he gave during former President Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial.”

* In Texas: “The Biden administration asked the US Supreme Court to block a new Texas law that would let the state arrest and deport people who enter the country illegally. The filing comes two days after a federal appeals court order that would let the measure take effect Saturday if the Supreme Court doesn’t intervene. The Biden administration says the law usurps federal authority.”

* Nex Benedict: “The Department of Education is opening an investigation into whether the Oklahoma school district where the late 16-year-old transgender student Nex Benedict attended high school failed to appropriately respond to sex-based harassment, according to a letter obtained by NBC News on Friday.”

* In related news: “A judge on Friday temporarily blocked the Texas attorney general from forcing an L.G.B.T.Q. organization to turn over documents on transgender minors and the gender-affirming care they may be receiving.”

* I’m planning have more on this tomorrow: “French lawmakers approved a bill that will enshrine a woman’s right to an abortion in the French Constitution during a historic joint session of parliament in at the Palace of Versailles on Monday. The bill was approved in an overwhelming 780-72 vote, and nearly the entire joint session stood in a long standing ovation.”

* All is not well in Florida: “The University of Florida took some of the most drastic actions against diversity, equity, and inclusion in the state Friday by eliminating more than a dozen full-time campus positions including the ‘chief diversity officer.’ UF, Florida’s flagship school, closed the Chief Diversity Officer’s office, scrapped other jobs and ‘halted DEI-focused’ vendor contracts in a wave of decisions under President Ben Sasse.”

See you tomorrow.