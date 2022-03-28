Monday’s Mini-Report, 3.28.22

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Following up on a diplomatic controversy from the weekend: “President Joe Biden on Monday stood by his weekend comment that Russian President Vladimir Putin can’t remain in power, saying he had been expressing his ‘moral outrage,’ not signaling a policy change.”

* From Kiev: “Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was willing to discuss his country’s neutrality in order to end the war ‘without delay.’ But in a video address Sunday, Ukraine’s embattled leader said he would not sacrifice his country’s territorial integrity ahead of a new round of peace talks with Russia set to take place this week in Turkey.”

* White House budget day: “The president’s proposed budget would raise taxes on billionaires and corporations as well as increase spending on the military and domestic priorities like affordable housing and supply chain issues.”

* Moscow’s financial sector: “Russian shares slumped as its stock market resumed trading of all companies Monday after a monthlong halt following the invasion of Ukraine.”

* SCOTUS news from late Friday: “The Supreme Court on Friday blocked a lower court order that prevented the Navy from restricting the deployment of Navy SEALs who refuse to get a Covid vaccination.”

* Afghanistan: “The United States abruptly cancelled meetings with the Taliban in Doha that were set to address key economic issues, officials said on Friday, after Afghanistan’s Islamist rulers reversed a decision to allow all girls to return to high school classes.”

* Utah’s Republican governor did the right thing; Utah’s Republican legislator did not: “Utah state lawmakers on Friday overrode their Republican governor’s veto of a bill that would ban transgender students from playing girls’ sports, ensuring the controversial piece of legislation will go into effect.”

* A detailed look at one of Washington’s most powerful lawmakers: “At every step of his political career, Joe Manchin helped a West Virginia power plant that is the sole customer of his private coal business. Along the way, he blocked ambitious climate action.”

See you tomorrow.