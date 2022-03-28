IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Maddowblog

From The Rachel Maddow Show

Previous Post
President Biden Delivers Remarks On Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
President Joe Biden announces that the U.S. will ban imports of Russian fossil fuels including oil, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Tuesday, March 8.Oliver Contreras / Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Monday’s Mini-Report, 3.28.22

Today's edition of quick hits.

By Steve Benen

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Following up on a diplomatic controversy from the weekend: “President Joe Biden on Monday stood by his weekend comment that Russian President Vladimir Putin can’t remain in power, saying he had been expressing his ‘moral outrage,’ not signaling a policy change.”

* From Kiev: “Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was willing to discuss his country’s neutrality in order to end the war ‘without delay.’ But in a video address Sunday, Ukraine’s embattled leader said he would not sacrifice his country’s territorial integrity ahead of a new round of peace talks with Russia set to take place this week in Turkey.”

* White House budget day: “The president’s proposed budget would raise taxes on billionaires and corporations as well as increase spending on the military and domestic priorities like affordable housing and supply chain issues.”

* Moscow’s financial sector: “Russian shares slumped as its stock market resumed trading of all companies Monday after a monthlong halt following the invasion of Ukraine.”

* SCOTUS news from late Friday: “The Supreme Court on Friday blocked a lower court order that prevented the Navy from restricting the deployment of Navy SEALs who refuse to get a Covid vaccination.”

* Afghanistan: “The United States abruptly cancelled meetings with the Taliban in Doha that were set to address key economic issues, officials said on Friday, after Afghanistan’s Islamist rulers reversed a decision to allow all girls to return to high school classes.”

* Utah’s Republican governor did the right thing; Utah’s Republican legislator did not:  “Utah state lawmakers on Friday overrode their Republican governor’s veto of a bill that would ban transgender students from playing girls’ sports, ensuring the controversial piece of legislation will go into effect.”

* A detailed look at one of Washington’s most powerful lawmakers: “At every step of his political career, Joe Manchin helped a West Virginia power plant that is the sole customer of his private coal business. Along the way, he blocked ambitious climate action.”

See you tomorrow.

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MSNBC political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "The Impostors: How Republicans Quit Governing and Seized American Politics."

Previous Post
Federal judge: Trump probably broke the law with Jan. 6 scheme