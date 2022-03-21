IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ukrainians escaping from the besieged city of Mariupol along with other passengers from Zaporizhzhia arrive at Lviv, western Ukraine, on Sunday, March 20.
Monday’s Mini-Report, 3.21.22

Today’s edition of quick hits.

By Steve Benen

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Mariupol: “Ukraine rejected demands from Moscow on Monday to surrender the strategically important port city of Mariupol, as Russian forces continued relentless attacks aimed at forcing the city into submission.”

* Stalemate? “The nearly monthlong Russian war in Ukraine is on the verge of entering a stalemate, a senior NATO intelligence official said Monday, with Ukrainian forces preventing Russia from making progress but Russian President Vladimir Putin showing no willingness to back down.”

* Cyberattacks: “The Biden administration urged U.S. businesses on Monday to take added precautions amid ‘evolving’ intelligence that Russia could target American companies with cyberattacks.”

* A serious threat: “The war in Ukraine has delivered a shock to global energy markets. Now the planet is facing a deeper crisis: a shortage of food.”

* Arkansas’ shooting over the weekend: “A man was killed and at least 27 other people were injured in a ‘gunfight’ at a car show in Dumas, Arkansas, on Saturday night, authorities said. The victims were described as bystanders in a shootout between two suspects, Col. William J. Bryant of Arkansas State Police said at a press conference Sunday.”

* Texas’ shooting over the weekend: “Four people were shot and wounded in downtown Austin, Texas, early Sunday as the city hosts the annual South by Southwest festival, police said.”

* Expect rate hikes: “Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Monday vowed tough action on inflation, which he said jeopardizes an otherwise strong economic recovery.”

* Thomas will reportedly be released in a couple of days: “Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized with flu-like symptoms, the court said in a statement Sunday. Thomas, 73, was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, part of the Johns Hopkins Health System, on Friday night, court officials said.”

See you tomorrow.

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MSNBC political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "The Impostors: How Republicans Quit Governing and Seized American Politics."

