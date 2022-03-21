Monday’s Mini-Report, 3.21.22

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Mariupol: “Ukraine rejected demands from Moscow on Monday to surrender the strategically important port city of Mariupol, as Russian forces continued relentless attacks aimed at forcing the city into submission.”

* Stalemate? “The nearly monthlong Russian war in Ukraine is on the verge of entering a stalemate, a senior NATO intelligence official said Monday, with Ukrainian forces preventing Russia from making progress but Russian President Vladimir Putin showing no willingness to back down.”

* Cyberattacks: “The Biden administration urged U.S. businesses on Monday to take added precautions amid ‘evolving’ intelligence that Russia could target American companies with cyberattacks.”

* A serious threat: “The war in Ukraine has delivered a shock to global energy markets. Now the planet is facing a deeper crisis: a shortage of food.”

* Arkansas’ shooting over the weekend: “A man was killed and at least 27 other people were injured in a ‘gunfight’ at a car show in Dumas, Arkansas, on Saturday night, authorities said. The victims were described as bystanders in a shootout between two suspects, Col. William J. Bryant of Arkansas State Police said at a press conference Sunday.”

* Texas’ shooting over the weekend: “Four people were shot and wounded in downtown Austin, Texas, early Sunday as the city hosts the annual South by Southwest festival, police said.”

* Expect rate hikes: “Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Monday vowed tough action on inflation, which he said jeopardizes an otherwise strong economic recovery.”

* Thomas will reportedly be released in a couple of days: “Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized with flu-like symptoms, the court said in a statement Sunday. Thomas, 73, was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, part of the Johns Hopkins Health System, on Friday night, court officials said.”

See you tomorrow.