Monday’s Mini-Report, 3.18.24

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* I could’ve sworn we were told this guy had vast personal wealth: “Former President Donald Trump has not been able to get a bond to secure the $464 million civil fraud judgment against him, his lawyers said in a court filing Monday. Trump and his company need to post a bond for the full amount by next week in order to stop New York Attorney General Letitia James from being able to collect while he appeals.”

* This couldn’t have been an easy chat: “President Joe Biden spoke Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said, as Israel’s planned invasion of Rafah widens the growing gap between the two leaders.”

* Do not congratulate: “President Vladimir Putin’s rule over Russia will be extended for at least another six years, after he claimed a landslide win Monday in a stage-managed presidential election with no real opposition. The vote was orchestrated to legitimize the leadership of Putin, 71, after a crackdown on dissent that has left his rivals dead, jailed or in exile as his war in neighboring Ukraine enters its third year.”

* Isabella Deluca: “A conservative influencer was arrested in California on Jan. 6 charges, including helping to steal a table from a Capitol conference room that the FBI says was used to assault officers just feet away at the lower west tunnel, where some of the most brutal attacks on law enforcement took place.”

* Big news from the EPA: “The Environmental Protection Agency on Monday announced a comprehensive ban on asbestos, a carcinogen that kills tens of thousands of Americans every year but is still used in some chlorine bleach, brake pads and other products. The final rule marks a major expansion of EPA regulation under a landmark 2016 law that overhauled regulations governing tens of thousands of toxic chemicals in everyday products, from household cleaners to clothing and furniture.”

* At the White House: “President Joe Biden signed an executive order Monday aimed at expanding research on women’s health care, including strengthening data standards.”

* A case I’ve been watching a while: “A majority of the Supreme Court seemed wary on Monday of a bid by two Republican-led states to limit the Biden administration’s interactions with social media companies, with several justices questioning the states’ legal theories and factual assertions. Most of the justices appeared convinced that government officials should be able to try to persuade private companies, whether news organizations or tech platforms, not to publish information so long as the requests are not backed by coercive threats.”

See you tomorrow.