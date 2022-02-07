Monday's Mini-Report, 2.7.22

* An important announcement: “President Joe Biden said Monday ‘there will no longer be Nord Stream 2,’ a crucial European gas pipeline, if Russia further invades Ukraine with ‘tanks or troops.’”

* In related news: “Entering a critical week in the standoff over Ukraine, neither Russia nor the United States sounded optimistic about intensifying diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions.”

* Labor news: “A Biden administration task force on organized labor on Monday issued a set of recommendations that could make it easier for federal workers and contractors to unionize.”

* Afghanistan: “The military investigation into the deadly attack during the Afghanistan evacuation has concluded that a suicide bomber, carrying 20 pounds of explosives packed with ball bearings, acted alone, and that the deaths of more than 170 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members were not preventable.”

* In the wake of the fatal shooting of Amir Locke: “Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis on Friday announced a moratorium on no-knock warrants one day after the Police Department released body camera footage of its SWAT team fatally shooting a man who was lying on a couch under a blanket during an early-morning raid.”

* An important update in the Bannon story: “The Justice Department has sought phone and email records of a defense attorney who represented Stephen K. Bannon, the former adviser to President Donald Trump, in his dealings with a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots and his subsequent indictment for contempt of Congress, his defense said.”

* Did an out-of-context quote from White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki dominate conservative media coverage for days? Apparently, yes.

* The Competes Act is headed to a conference committee: “House Democrats used a mostly party-line vote Friday to pass broad legislation aimed at boosting science and technology investments for several federal agencies, in an attempt to position the country to better compete with China.”

* IRS news: “The Internal Revenue Service is abandoning its plans to partner with an outside company that would have used facial recognition to verify new accounts, the agency announced Monday.”

