Monday’s Mini-Report, 2.6.23

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* The latest on the devastation in Turkey and Syria: “A massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey on Monday, killing more than 3,000 people in the country and neighboring Syria with scores more trapped in the rubble as another huge temblor hit the region.”

* In related news: “In a new statement, President Biden said his administration is working closely with Turkey, a NATO ally, to provide assistance following the devastating earthquake there, and that U.S.-supported humanitarian groups are also responding to the destruction in neighboring Syria.”

* The latest from Memphis: “An additional Memphis police officer has been fired after the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old man who died after he was beaten by officers last month, police said Friday.”

* In related news: “The two emergency medical technicians who first arrived to treat Tyre Nichols after he was severely beaten by Memphis police officers did not provide any care for 19 minutes after getting to the scene, a regulatory agency concluded on Friday as it voted to suspend their licenses.”

* Important arrests: “The FBI captured two people, one a nationally known neo-Nazi leader, before they could launch an attack on Baltimore’s power grid that had the potential to ‘completely destroy this whole city,’ authorities said Monday. The suspects, Brandon Russell and Sarah Clendaniel, were taken into custody last week, in Florida and Maryland, respectively, officials said.”

* Another Santos scandal: “Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., the freshman lawmaker accused of fabricating key parts of his résumé, is being accused of ethics violations and sexual harassment by a former prospective congressional aide, according to a letter posted Friday on Twitter.”

* There have been a sizable number “of Jan. 6 defendants who — when up against possible prison time in court — have expressed regret for joining the pro-Trump mob that rattled the foundations of American democracy only to strike a different tone or downplay the riot after receiving their punishment.”

* On Capitol Hill, ahead of tomorrow night’s address: “Tall security fencing has returned to the grounds around the U.S. Capitol in advance of President Biden’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday night to a joint session of Congress. In a statement, the Capitol Police said the move was made ‘out of an abundance of caution’ rather than in response to a particular threat.”

See you tomorrow.