Monday’s Mini-Report, 2.5.24

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* Brutal storms in California: “Some 38 million people are covered by flood alerts because of a weather system that the National Weather Service said could be ‘potentially historic.’ More than 415,000 homes and businesses are without power in California, mostly in the northern and central parts of the state.”

* In Yemen: “U.S. forces launched new strikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebel missiles in Yemen, targeting a land-attack cruise missile and four anti-ship missiles it said were ready to target ships in the Red Sea following separate coalition attacks on Houthi targets over the weekend.”

* Difficult diplomacy: “Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Saudi Arabia, on his latest visit to the region to push for the release of hostages, an extended humanitarian pause to the fighting in Gaza and increased aid to the enclave. The framework for a deal agreed to in Paris is being reviewed by Israel and Hamas, with a U.S. official saying ‘the ball is in Hamas’ court.’”

* In Ukraine: “As the war enters its third year, Ukrainians find themselves outmanned and outgunned. After dominating the fighting in the first year and battling mostly to a standstill in the second, they have relinquished the momentum to Russia. Now they are digging in and fighting to hold on. Mortar crews need to ration artillery shells. Troops are being rotated from units in the rear to join undermanned infantry units at the front, and there are shortages of critical supplies needed to repair and maintain Ukraine’s armored vehicles.”

* Meanwhile, sanctions are affecting Russia’s ability to fix its airplanes: “Some 74 safety incidents were logged among local operators in Russia last year, up from 36 in 2022, according to Jacdec, a German aviation database that tracks safety incidents across all aircraft with 19 seats or more.”

* A new filing of note: “Special counsel Jack Smith’s legal team on Friday rejected former President Donald Trump’s claims of political bias in the classified documents case against him in Florida.”

* Ryan Samsel was one of the first instigators of the Capitol riot: “A Pennsylvania man who marched to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with a giant flag portraying former President Donald Trump as ‘Rambo’ and then led the violent breach of the police line was convicted on several felony charges Friday.”

* On a related note, this was from late Friday: “A former Boston Police K-9 officer pleaded guilty to eight federal charges this week, admitting that he assaulted a Capitol Police officer with a chair during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.”

* Investments matter: “Like a once terrible sports team battling to regain winning form, the Internal Revenue Service is rebuilding after years of dreadful customer service.”

* Nancy Mace continues to make a name for herself: “Add another ignoble credential to Rep. Nancy Mace’s résumé. As of Monday, according to three sources familiar with the matter, Mace’s entire D.C. staff has turned over since Nov. 1, 2023. That’s nine staffers in the span of a few short months — with all but one of those employees leaving on their own accord.”

See you tomorrow.