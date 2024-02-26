Monday’s Mini-Report, 2.26.24

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* NATO’s future: “Sweden’s NATO accession was approved by Hungary’s parliament Monday, clearing the last hurdle before the historic step by the Nordic country whose neutrality lasted through two world wars and the simmering conflict of the Cold War.”

* In Gaza: “Palestinian civilians sheltering in the city of Rafah will be allowed to flee to other areas of southern Gaza before an Israeli attack but will not be allowed to return to their homes in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, two Israeli officials told NBC News on Monday.”

* In Yemen: “The United States and Britain carried out another round of large-scale military strikes Saturday against multiple sites in Yemen controlled by Houthi militants, U.S. officials said.”

* Seems like a reasonable request: “Manhattan prosecutors on Monday asked the judge overseeing the criminal case against Donald J. Trump to prohibit the former president from attacking witnesses or exposing jurors’ identities. The requests, made in filings by the Manhattan district attorney’s office, noted Mr. Trump’s ‘longstanding history of attacking witnesses, investigators, prosecutors, judges, and others involved in legal proceedings against him.’”

* A lawsuit intended to benefit consumers: “The Biden administration is suing to block a proposed merger between Kroger and Albertsons supermarket chains, saying the deal would lead to higher food prices for consumers. The Federal Trade Commission announced the suit in a release Monday on its website.”

* The Odysseus lander: “A privately built spacecraft on the moon has beamed back new photos from the lunar surface, showing the vehicle’s much-celebrated descent and the moments immediately after touchdown when it tipped over on its side.”

* I occasionally think the Supreme Court’s far-right justices can no longer surprise me, at which point I’m proven wrong: “Justice Clarence Thomas recently hired a law clerk who was previously accused of sending racist text messages, resurfacing the controversy around her. Crystal Clanton will begin clerking for the justice in the upcoming term, according to the Antonin Scalia Law School, from which she graduated in 2022.”

See you tomorrow.