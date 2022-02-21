Monday’s Mini-Report, 2.21.22

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Putin moves closer to war, Part I: “Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday formally recognized the independence of two Moscow-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine where Russia has been supporting armed separatists in an eight-year conflict.”

* Putin moves closer to war, Part II: “The Kremlin published decrees late Monday ordering Russia’s defense ministry to deploy troops to carry out ‘peacekeeping functions’ in two Russia-backed separatist territories that have loomed large in the conflict over Ukraine.”

* In related news: “White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the White Biden will soon sign an executive order prohibiting U.S. investment and trade in the Ukrainian breakaway regions. That order will additionally allow the administration to sanction any person who operates in those area.”

* In Belarus: “Russia’s large-scale military deployment in Belarus, which the United States has long warned could be used as a pretext to build an invasion force aimed at Ukraine, will be extended beyond Sunday, when joint exercises had been scheduled to conclude, Belarus’s defense minister announced.”

* An evolving map of alliances: “Current and former U.S. and European officials say they are alarmed over what is effectively a nonaggression pact between China and Russia that could amount to a realignment of the world order. Portending a new type of Cold War, Biden administration officials say the United States will work to create and bolster its own coalitions of democratic nations — including new Europe and Asia-Pacific strategic groups — and help countries develop advanced military capabilities.”

* In Ontario: “Hundreds of police in riot gear swept through Canada’s capital Saturday, retaking control of the streets around the Parliament buildings and appearing to end the siege of Ottawa after three weeks of protests.”

* SCOTUS: “The Supreme Court Friday agreed to hear the Biden administration’s appeal of lower court decisions that have prevented the government from shutting down the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy enacted under former President Donald Trump.”

* New evidence ivermectin fans will inevitably ignore: “The antiparasitic drug ivermectin doesn’t prevent severe disease from Covid-19 any more effectively than symptom management and close observation by medical professionals, according to a study published Friday in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine.”

* Virginia’s new Republican government is off to a striking start: “A state law prohibits statewide officials from accepting campaign donations during a regular General Assembly session, but Attorney General Jason Miyares reported receiving four large donations on Monday.”

* And speaking of the commonwealth: “Virginia’s new Republican Attorney General ended a legal campaign to get the federal government to recognize the state’s ratification of the landmark Equal Rights Amendment, the long-running effort to enshrine women’s equality in the Constitution.”

See you tomorrow.