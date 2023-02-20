Monday’s Mini-Report, 2.20.23

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* A horrible tragedy gets worse: “A 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit the Syria-Turkey border Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, two weeks after the region was devastated by an earthquake that killed more than 46,000 people. Three people were killed and 213 were injured in Turkey, The Associated Press reported, citing the country’s interior minister, Suleyman Soylu. More than 130 people were injured in Syria, according to Syrian Civil Defense, a volunteer organization.”

* The latest from the Korean Peninsula: “North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward Japan on Monday, its second weapons test in three days, prompting Tokyo to call for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council. ... Over the weekend, North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile.”

* The latest New Orleans shooting: “One person is dead and four others injured after a shooting unfolded toward the end of the route of Sunday’s Krewe of Bacchus parade, one of the largest of Mardi Gras season in New Orleans, police said.”

* The latest New Jersey shooting: “Authorities say four people were dead following a shooting in New Jersey, and the suspected gunman is believed to be among the deceased. Police in Linden in Union County said officers responding about 9:30 a.m. Sunday found two adults and a juvenile deceased.”

* The latest Texas shooting: A man fatally shot three teenagers before he sexually attacked a 12-year-old girl at a home in suburban Houston overnight, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas said Sunday. The suspect was found in the master bedroom of the home in Galena Park dead from self-inflicted gunshot wounds, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Officers found the other victims, ages 13, 14 and 19, dead in the residence, he said.”

* The latest Memphis shooting: “A shooting early on Sunday morning in Memphis left one person dead and five in critical condition at two separate crime scenes that the authorities said they believed were connected.”

* A story worth watching closely: “The U.S. believes China may be providing nonlethal military assistance to Russia for use in Ukraine, according to four U.S. officials familiar with the matter, and the administration worries China is considering sending lethal aid.”

* A notable summary in the wake of the East Palestine disaster: “The Trump administration abandoned rail safety rules that were pursued during the Obama era. The Biden administration is trying to revive some of them.”

See you tomorrow.