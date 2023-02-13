Monday’s Mini-Report, 2.13.23

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* A whole lot of objects: “There are many theories but precious few answers after the U.S. downed three unidentified airborne objects in as many days over the weekend.”

* Good to know: “At one point, a U.S. Air Force general refused to even rule out that far-fetched possibility, though White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the question on Monday. ‘There is no, again, no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns,’ she said.”

* Last week’s devastating train derailment: “The aftermath of a controlled release of hazardous chemicals from a derailed train in Ohio is still unfolding, but members of Congress are expressing concerns — and offering long-term support to the community of East Palestine.”

* On the Hill: “President Joe Biden has fired Architect of the Capitol J. Brett Blanton, a White House official told NBC News on Monday, in the wake of a report that said he had abused his authority and misused taxpayer money while overseeing the Capitol complex.”

* An important burgeoning scandal in Israel: “A battle over the future of Israel’s judiciary — perceived by many as a fight for the soul of Israel’s democracy — grew more fraught and fractious on Monday as roughly 100,000 protesters from across the country filled the streets outside Parliament in Jerusalem in one of the biggest-ever demonstrations in the city. ... The demonstrators gathered to oppose a sweeping judicial overhaul proposed by Israel’s new government — the most right-wing and religiously conservative in the country’s history — that has bitterly divided Israelis, and has even led to fears of civil war.”

* Fulton County: “A Georgia judge on Monday ruled that portions of a Fulton County grand jury’s report into possible interference in the 2020 election by former President Donald Trump and his allies be made public later this week.”

* M. Evan Corcoran: “A lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump appeared before a federal grand jury investigating his handling of sensitive government documents that he took to his Mar-a-Lago club and residence after he left office, two people briefed on the matter said on Friday.”

* All is not well in Florida: “A school district in Florida has removed a children’s book on Latino baseball Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente to see if it complies with a new state law limiting discussions about race, Axios has confirmed.”

