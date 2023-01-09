Monday’s Mini-Report, 1.9.23

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* A tragically familiar sight: “Chaos struck Brazil’s capital Sunday when supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro descended on government buildings, breached them, climbed on a rooftop and broke windows. Video depicted damage to an office in the presidential palace, as well as broken windows in the country’s highest court.”

* Related arrests: “Brazilian authorities have detained an estimated 1,500 people in connection with the attack on government buildings in the country’s capital Sunday by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro. The 1,500 people include those formally arrested in the vandalism and those detained for questioning, Brazil Minister of Justice Flávio Dino said Monday at a news conference.”

* A joint North American reaction: “President Biden joined Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a joint statement Monday condemning the attacks on Brazil’s government.”

* Speaking of Biden: “President Joe Biden traveled to El Paso, Texas, on Sunday to assess enforcement operations at the U.S.-Mexico border — his first trip to the border since taking office — just days after his administration announced new restrictions on asylum seekers amid record numbers of migrants attempting to cross into the U.S.”

* A story we’ve been following: “Albuquerque police are investigating another shooting at a local lawmaker’s home, one of several similar shootings being investigated as possibly connected. The department said Monday that investigators recently found evidence of shots fired toward the home of Javier Martinez, the incoming speaker in the New Mexico House of Representatives.”

* The 5th Circuit strikes again: “A Trump administration ban on bump stocks — devices that enable a shooter to rapidly fire multiple rounds from semi-automatic weapons after an initial trigger pull — was struck down Friday by a federal appeals court in New Orleans.”

* Speaking of legal developments of note: “New York Attorney General Letitia James’ $250 million lawsuit alleging fraudulent business practices by the Trump organization will proceed, a judge ruled Friday, slamming arguments by Donald Trump’s legal team to dismiss it as ‘frivolous.’”

* Good: “The Biden administration on Friday proposed to tighten limits on fine particulate matter, a deadly air pollutant also known as soot. It would be the first time in more than a decade that the federal government cracks down on a contaminant responsible for thousands of premature deaths every year.”

* Five years? “Without dramatic cuts to water consumption, Utah’s Great Salt Lake is on track to disappear within five years, a dire new report warns, imperiling ecosystems and exposing millions of people to toxic dust from the drying lake bed.”

See you tomorrow.