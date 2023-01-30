Monday’s Mini-Report, 1.30.23

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* The latest from today’s terrorist attack in Pakistan: “A suicide bomber struck a crowded mosque inside a police compound in Pakistan on Monday, causing the roof to collapse and killing at least 59 people and wounding more than 150 others, officials said.”

* New developments in Memphis: “A sixth Memphis police officer has been relieved of duty after the traffic stop that led to Tyre Nichols’ death earlier this month, the department said Monday. Body camera video released Friday shows the officer, identified by police and his attorney as Preston Hemphill, firing a stun gun at Nichols as he initially ran from officers during the Jan. 7 stop.”

* There were related developments over the weekend: “The Memphis Police Department said it has permanently deactivated its Scorpion unit following the death of Tyre Nichols.”

* In Ukraine: “Fighting remained largely deadlocked Monday in eastern Ukraine where Russian shelling killed five civilians over the past day, according to Ukrainian officials, as the warring sides sized up their needs for renewed military pushes expected in coming weeks. The casualties included a woman who was killed and three others who were wounded by the Russian shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city in the country’s northeast, regional Gov. Oleh Syniyehubov said Monday.”

* Infrastructure: “Ulysses S. Grant was still president when travelers sped through the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel, connecting Philadelphia and Washington by rail for the first time. A century and a half later, the tunnel that runs under Baltimore residential neighborhoods is more of a chokepoint than a lifeline. There’s only one tube, and trains need to slow to just 30 mph ... to navigate a tight turn on the southern end.”

* Texas’ earthquakes related to oil and gas production are becoming more common: “In 2022, the state recorded more than 220 earthquakes of 3.0 magnitude or higher, up from 26 recorded in 2017, when the Bureau of Economic Geology at the University of Texas began close monitoring.”

* What’s to stop the State Department from rejecting the request? “Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has filed a request for a six-month visitor visa to stay in the U.S., indicating he may have no immediate intention of returning home, where legal issues await.”

See you tomorrow.